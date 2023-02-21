GREENSBORO - Three Ashe County Wrestlers traveled to the NCHSAA 3A State Tournament Thursday, Feb. 16 thru Saturday, Feb. 18. This tournament brings the best of the best in the state together to face the toughest competition from each region.
In the 138-pound category, senior Luke Sheets’ only goal for the season was to make it to the state tournament. Sheets has been wrestling for most of his life, and has shaken up the competition with his grit and pace everywhere he goes. Sheets was seeded at number four entering the tournament and his first opponent was the Regional Champion from the East, Currituck’s Senior, Matthew Lieberman. Battling the full six minutes he left it all on the mat not only for himself but for his teammates, defeating Lieberman by decision (3-2). Next, Luke faced a third seeded Midwest competitor from West Rowan, Jacob Perry, where he fought with all he had to attempt to proceed to the next level. Sheets lost, but, by decision, not giving up the fall with a score of 7-4. A junior from First Flight (and third seeded, Nathan Canning), met his match in the second round of the consolations when Sheets dug deep down to score 10 points over his opponent's 4, sending him to the third round of consolations. The toughest competitor Sheets would have all tournament long, he met in this third round. Senior Noah Tocaben from Enka High School was the 3A West Regional Champion, which is arguably the toughest region in the state. Again, digging deep is Sheets’ game, and he did not give up the pin to his opponent, ending the match with a proud score of 12-5. He placed eighth overall in the tournament. Sheets finished the season with a record of 43-8. He stepped up when the team needed him most. You could hear him all season long from the sideline encouraging his teammates, and also teaching them in practice. Sheets' fire and attitude has motivated team members to push themselves and the Huskies to be recognized state wide by coaches and fans.
Another senior, Matthew Peterson, showed up for his wrestling brothers at the state tournament where he placed third last year as a junior. Peterson, seeded second overall in the West at 160 pounds, faced off against Jacob Farmer from Fike where he won by injury default in just 30 seconds. Sage Tala from Parkwood, a senior and Midwest Regional Champion, wrangled with Peterson for an entire match but ultimately won by Major Decision, 16-6. Peterson wasn’t finished yet, he wanted more, and it showed. In the second round of consolations, he faced off with another #1 seeded competitor, also a senior, Shawn Disbennett from Dixon. This match had most everyone on the edge of their seats and as Peterson held on tight, he was able to secure the win by decision with a score of 17-16. Peterson took that pace he set and ran with it as he faced off in the third round of consolations with Kordyn Su from Swansboro. It’s not the ending he was hoping for with a medical forfeit from Su, but Peterson continued on. In the consolation semifinals he grappled with Senior Keith Rhodarmer from Enka and ultimately lost by a decision (5-2). Now battling for fifth or sixth place, Peterson wanted this win for his team, however; a tough opponent from Oak Grove, Brian Byrd was on the other end of the line. Matthew continued working his moves, shooting, scoring, and fighting. He won, placing fifth overall in the state tournament. Though Peterson has signed with Emory & Henry College for football this fall, he never put his teammates or his wrestling career on the back burner. He made Ashe County teammates, coaches, friends, family, and fans proud of his work. His record was 27-3 for the season.
Sophomore Luke Osborne also had a similar goal to Luke Sheets, he wanted to make it to the state tournament. Through his hard work throughout the season, this young man was able to make a lifelong dream come true. In the first round, and as he was second seeded in the midwest at 145 pounds, he faced off with a third seeded junior from Montgomery Central, Thomas Maness. The match did not end how either wrestler intended or wanted it to as Maness was injured and Osborne was DQ'ed for an injury. With this injury hard on his heart and fresh on his mind, Osborne went into the next match with a goal. A senior, and East Regional Champion, David Saunders was pinned by the Ashe County sophomore in 4:52. In the second round of the consolations, Osborne faced off with a sophomore from Dixon, Justin Root. This evenly fought match left Luke disappointed when he lost by a decision score of 8-4. His growing leadership and talent has shown the team he is able and ready to lead. Luke Osborne grew tremendously throughout the season and ending with a record of 44-6, is outstanding for a sophomore.
The Huskies proudly ended their season with three state qualifiers and many other team accolades throughout the season, including making it to the second round of the state dual team tournament and losing to state champs, Fred T. Foard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.