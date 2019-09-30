ASHE COUNTY — Since 2005, hundreds of teams of runners have competed and experienced the Blue Ridge Relay's 208 miles of mountainous rigors and landscapes. The 2019 edition of the epic marathon featured 188 teams at its Sept. 6 start; including three from Ashe, two based in West Jefferson and another in Glendale Springs.
West Jefferson-based 12-Nitro started their run at 6 a.m., finishing with a time of 32:40:25. That time placed the 12-person team at 76th in the Open division and a 131st-placed finish overall.
Also from West Jefferson, 12-man Ashe Crossfit started at 5:30 a.m., finishing 35 hours, 52 minutes and 10 seconds later. That time placed them 81st in the Open division and a 138th-placed finish overall.
Representing Glendale Springs was Train In Vain. Their run, which began at 7:30 a.m., finished 32 hours, 27 minutes and 44 seconds later, putting them at 16th in the Ultras division and 126 overall.
