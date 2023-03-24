LENOIR - Ashe County traveled to Hibriten on March 15 for a track meet that included Watauga, Hibriten, Wilkes Central and North Wilkes. The women’s team finished second overall and the men’s team placed third.
Watauga took the top spot in the men’s team standings with 236 points and in the women’s team standings with 242 points. Ashe was second in the women’s standings with 143 points, followed by North Wilkes with 78, Wilkes Central with 44 and Hibriten with 40. Hibriten took second in the men’s standings with 97 points, just head of AsheCounty in third with 92 points. Wilkes Central was fourth with 74 points and North Wilkes was fifth with 51 points.
Ashe County men’s results
4x800 relay: Second place, 9:11
110-meter hurdles: Sawyer Greene (third, 18.05 seconds), Ryder Phipps (fourth, 18.7 seconds).
100-meter dash: Luke Peterson (11th, 12.46 seconds), Hayden Beamer (16th, 12.82 seconds), Dante Wellington (20th, 13.39 seconds), Sebastian Albino (21st, 13.72 seconds) and Jesus Flores-Garcia (27th, 16.05 seconds).
4x200 relay: Third place, 1:40
1600-meter run: Noah Farmer (third, 5:02), Cole Rumfelt (seventh, 5:36), Owen Roten (17th, 6:34) and Isaac Pennington (22nd, 7:19).
4x100 relay: Fifth place, 49.24 seconds.
400-meter dash: Dany Ruiz-Lara (seventh, 57.16 seconds), Michael Acevedo (ninth, 58.14 seconds) and Nathan Allen (14th, 1:05).
300-meter hurdles: Ryder Phipps (second, 43.84 seconds), Sawyer Greene (12th, 53.95 seconds).
800-meter run: Trey Blevins (10th, 2:32) and Isaac Pennington (21st, 3:12).
200-meter dash: Hayden Beamer (13th, 26.09 seconds), Dante Wellington (20th, 27.67 seconds), Sebastian Albino (24th, 29.28 seconds) and Jesus Flores-Garcia (27th, 32.12 seconds).
3200-meter run: Noah Farmer (first, 11:34).
4x400 relay: Fourth place, 4:01.
Long jump: Michael Acevedo (fourth, 18 feet, 7 inches) and Brody Faulkner (fifth, 18 feet, 3.75 inches).
High jump: Sawyer Greene (sixth, 5 feet, 6 inches) and Dante Wellington (10th, 5 feet, 4 inches).
Pole vault: Cole Rumfelt (sixth, 8 feet) and Ryder Phipps (eighth, 7 feet, 6 inches).
Shot put: Kade Brown (third, 41 feet, 9 inches), Elliott Cox (fourth, 41 feet, 5 inches), Mason Armentrout (10th, 35 feet, 2 inches), Nathan Allen (16th, 28 feet, 5 inches) and Tyler Church (19th, 26 feet, 7 inches).
Discus: Kade Brown (first, 128 feet, 2 inches), Elliott Cox (third, 107 feet, 7 inches), Tyler Church (eighth, 90 feet, 2 inches), Nathan Allen (ninth, 90 feet) and Cooper Powers (17th, 58 feet, 6 inches).
Ashe County women’s results
100-meter hurdles: Paige Overcash (fifth, 21.19 seconds).
100-meter dash: Jezik Martin (second, 14 seconds), Addison Dollar (fourth, 14.3 seconds), Keslyn Durham (seventh, 14.53 seconds) and Olivia Glover (ninth, 14.68 seconds).
4x200 relay: Second place, 1:55.
1600-meter run: Sherry Billings (fourth, 6:22), Emory Taylor (sixth, 6:30), Evie Pyles (seventh, 6:48) and Addison Dollar (12th, 6:58).
4x100 relay: First place, 53.34 seconds.
400-meter dash: Abby McClure (fourth, 1:06), Abilene Dollar (sixth, 1:08), Hannely Bautista (eighth, 1:12) and Abby Bingham (11th, 1:17).
300-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (first, 49.99 seconds).
800-meter run: Hannely Bautista (third, 2:53), Sherry Billings (seventh, 3:05) and Evie Pyles (13th, 3:15.
200-meter dash: Addison Dollar (fourth, 30.9 seconds) and Alexis Rollins (eighth, 31.69 seconds).
4x400 relay: Second place, 4:37.
Long jump: Jezik Martin (first, 15 feet, 1 inch), Alexis Rollins (fourth, 14 feet, 6.5 inches) and Olivia Glover (fifth, 14 feet, 5 inches).
Triple jump: Jezik Martin (second, 30 feet, 10.25 inches) and Alexis Rollins (fifth, 26 feet, 4 inches).
High jump: Paige Overcash (first, 4 feet, 10 inches), Keslyn Durham (third, 4 feet, 8 inches), Lanie Bowers (fifth, 4 feet, 8 inches) and Katlyn French (sixth, 4 feet, 8 inches).
Pole vault: Abby McClure (third, 6 feet, 6 inches).
Shot put: Emily Hartsoe (first, 37 feet, 3 inches), Dakota Peterman (fifth, 28 feet, 3 inches), Addison Dollar (seventh, 25 feet, 2 inches), Olivia Glover (17th, 20 feet, 8 inches), Carlee Richardson (18th, 20 feet, 7 inches), Sarah McClure (21st, 19 feet, 4 inches) and Alyssa Teachout (23rd, 18 feet, 2 inches).
Discus: Emily Hartsoe (first, 132 feet), Lanie Bowers (sixth, 70 feet, 1 inch), Dakota Peterman (seventh, 70 feet), Sarah McClure (10th, 57 feet, 8 inches), Carlee Richardson (11th, 55 feet, 6 inches), Olivia Glover (12th, 55 feet, 3 inches) and Alyssa Teachout (15th, 49 feet, 10 inches).
