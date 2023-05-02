CLAREMONT — The Ashe County High School track team wrapped up its regular season of competitions on April 20 with a meet at Bunker Hill. The women’s team tallied 150.5 points which was the most among the 10 teams competing. The men’s team scored 85.25 points, which gave them a third place finish overall.
Ashe had several strong finishes, including wins in seven events. Abilene Dollar took first in the women’s 800-meter run. Ashe County’s 4x200 team won first place for the women. Paige Overcash took first in the women’s high jump and Emily Hartsoe finished first in the women’s discus and shot put. For the men, Noah Farmer took first in the 1600-meter run and Kade Brown was first in the discus throw.
Ashe County women’s individual results
100-meter dash: Addison Dollar (11th, 14.27 seconds), Olivia Glover (13th, 14.36 seconds), Alexis Rollins (20th, 14.81 seconds), Maggie Powers (23rd, 15.27 seconds).
200-meter dash: Maggie Powers (17th, 31.8 seconds).
400-meter dash: Zoey Lemly (seventh, 1:15).
800-meter run: Abilene Dollar (first, 2:32), Abigail McClure (second, 2:38), Hannely Bautista (seventh, 2:50), Abby Bingham (eighth, 2:52), Evie Pyles (20th, 3:04).
1600-meter run: Sherry Billings (fourth, 6:22), Emory Taylor (fifth, 6:24), Evie Pyles (10th, 6:39).
3200-meter run: Sherry Billings (fifth, 13:38).
100-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (second, 16.7 seconds), Paige Overcash (third, 17.44 seconds), Katlyn French (fifth, 19.13 seconds).
4x100 relay: Second place, 54.35 seconds.
4x200 relay: First place, 1:53.
4x400 relay: Second place, 4:34.
High jump: Paige Overcash (first, 5 feet, 2 inches), Katlyn French (second, 4 feet, 11 inches), Lanie Bower (fourth, 4 feet, 8 inches).
Long jump: Olivia Glover (fifth, 13 feet, 6 inches).
Triple jump: Alexis Rollins (fourth, 28 feet, 3 inches).
Pole vault: Abby McClure (fourth, 7 feet), Addison Dollar (seventh, 6 feet).
Discus: Emily Hartsoe (first, 133 feet, 7 inches), Lanie Bowers (second, 88 feet, 11 inches), Olivia Glover (fourth, 75 feet, 10 inches), Sarah McClure (15th, 53 feet, one-half inch), Carlee Richardson (17th, 51 feet, 6 inches).
Shot put: Emily Hartsoe (first, 36 feet, 1 inch), Carlee Richardson (15th, 21 feet, 5 inches), Sarah McClure (18th, 20 feet, 1 inch).
Ashe County men’s individual results
100-meter dash: Luke Peterson (21st, 12.27 seconds), Hayden Beamer (24th, 12.45 seconds), Dante Wellington (30th, 12.92 seconds), Sebastian Albino (41st, 13.8 seconds), Jesus Flores-Garcia (42nd, 15.54 seconds).
200-meter dash: Hayden Beamer (21st, 25.46 seconds), Sebastian Albino (31st, 28.9 seconds), Jesus Flores-Garcia (35th, 31.74 seconds).
800-meter run: Dylan Carpenter (second, 2:11), Cole Rumfelt (eighth, 2:20), Isaac Pennington (29th, 3:19).
1600-meter run: Noah Farmer (first, 4:52), River Wood (18th, 5:59), Trey Blevins (24th, 6:20), Owen Roten (27th, 6:34), Isaac Pennington (29th, 6:53).
3200-meter run: Noah Farmer (sixth, 11:36).
110-meter hurdles: Sawyer Greene (10th, 18.94 seconds), Ryder Phipps (12th, 19.44 seconds).
300-meter hurdles: Ryder Phipps (second, 44.06 seconds), Dante Wellington (ninth, 50.78 seconds), Sawyer Greene (11th, 52.22 seconds).
High jump: Sawyer Greene (third, 5 feet, 8 inches), Dante Wellington (10th, 5 feet, 2 inches).
Pole vault: Cole Rumfelt (second, 8 feet, 6 inches), River Wood (third, 7 feet, 6 inches), Trey Blevins (sixth, 6 feet, 6 inches).
Discus: Kade Brown (first, 127 feet), Mason Armentrout (third, 115 feet, 11 inches), Elliott Cox (sixth, 108 feet, 2 inches), Nathan Allen (13th, 97 feet, 7 inches), Tyler Church (25th, 81 feet, 1 inch)
Shot put: Kade Brown (second, 41 feet, 11 inches), Elliott Cox (third, 41 feet, 8 inches), Mason Armentrout (36 feet, 2 inches), Nathan Allen (18th, 32 feet, 5 inches).
Ashe will compete on Wednesday at Watauga in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship.
