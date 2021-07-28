The Triangle Basketball Officials Association (TBOA) is a group of 275+ men and women who have a passion for officiating. They referee high school basketball in the greater Triangle area (including Wake, Durham, Orange, Harnett, Johnston, Franklin, Vance, Granville, and Warren Counties). The TBOA are independent contractors, governed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), and strongly oppose the legislation pending called HB-91.
The NCHSAA has always operated at the highest ethical standard. Their 108-year tradition of doing what’s in the best interest of high school sports and student-athletes is unparalleled across the country. TBOA says their experience as NCHSAA-approved officials is the same.
The NCHSAA provides officials across the state the framework with which to manage games, players, coaches, and schools fairly and equitably and supports our having a positive relationship with high school athletics and its 400+ member schools. This
relationship, developed over decades, has been instrumental in our officiating being seen as a gold standard in the country.
The NCHSAA has expertly managed the officiating program and HB-91 would destroy this relationship. It would have a significantly detrimental effect on the retention of current officials and attracting the next generation of referees so badly needed in all sports. Simply put, you cannot play high school sports without officials, says the TBOA.
Despite the proposal the Committee be comprised of educators and coaches, those people are ultimately answerable to the politicians who place them there. They are governed by the politicians who choose them, and would negatively affect high school athletics with politics.
While the TBOA do not purport to represent all 6500+ officials across all high school sports in the state of North Carolina, should HB-91 become law, it will be a decision that ends high school athletics as we know it, adversely impacting the ranks of badly needed officials, according to TBOA officials.
The undersigned members of the TBOA wish to fully support our position that the NCHSAA remain an independent organization and ask that you reject HB-91.
