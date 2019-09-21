Scott Brothers Heating & Air caps off the 2019 Twilight League at Mountain Aire Golf Club by becoming the tournament champions. They are only the second team to win both the regular season title and the tournament championship in the same season. The team finished the regular season with a record of nine wins and three losses. Scott Brothers outlasted Bald Mountain Church in the final tournament match. Congratulations to all the team members on a great season: Randall Scott, Chad Scott, Trey Scott, Eric Greer, Edward Hinson, Barbara Brinegar, Jim Eastridge, Tim Badger, Brandon Badger, Ethan Wyatt, Garrett Wilcox, Alex Medley, Jennifer Hinson and Orrin Shatley.
Regular Season Standings
1. Scott Brothers (9-3-0) — Regular Season Champions
2. Bureaucrats (8-3-1)
3. Day’s Collision Center (8-4-0)
4. Ashe County HS (7-5-0)
5. Mt. Jefferson Motors (6-4-2)
6. AEV (6-5-1)
7. Bald Mountain Church (6-5-1)
8. Peak Mtn. Properties (5-6-1)
9. Badger Funeral Home (4-6-2)
10. Peak Farms (4-7-1)
11. Cardinal Lanes (4-8-0)
12. Mountain Aire (3-8-1)
13. Reds Home & Garden (3-9-0)
