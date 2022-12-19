ASHE COUNTY - Two Ashe County youth football athletes will get the opportunity of a lifetime in January to play with some of the top youth football players in the country.
Two up and coming athletes, Asher Lonon and Kannon Brown, are the only two who have been selected to represent the High Country on the NC Elite team that will compete in the D1 Nation All-American Bowl Jan. 13-16, 2023 in Dallas. Along with earning his spot on the team, Lonon earned the spot as the First Captain of the 6U Team.
D1 Nation is a youth athletic organization who hosts football tournaments, leagues, and camps across the nation. The organization aims to provide young athletes with a formative athletic experience by creating a safe and competitive environment. They also provide players with exposure to opportunities they may never get to experience any other time. By participating in the D1 Nation events, players can polish their skills while displaying their talents to a bigger audience, recruiters and other “special” teams.
NC Elite is currently looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of lodging, food, and travel expenses for the players and their parents to go to Dallas for the event. Donations are being accepted by “Football of NC,” a local nonprofit, which will ensure you receive a receipt if you would like one for your donation. Not all the kids on the team have the same resources as others, so all of the help will be appreciated.
NC Elite consists of 23 incredible players from across the state of North Carolina, selected solely on video footage. The young men on the team are as follows Asher Lonon (6U Team Captain), Kannon Brown, Brody Little, Cory Baker, Jayce Chavis, Kyngstonn Sellars, Anjuan (AJ) Terry, Jr., Leland Jeffries, Claudius Gray, Elijah White, Micah Parson, Abram Davis, Tru’Legend Holloway, Arian Devon Andrews, Maddox King, Bryson Cowan, Kayden, Key-Cribb, Zaiden McNeil, Antonio Trollinger, Jr., Charles Hairston III, Derick Stewart.
NC Elite hit it big to have extraordinary coaches they have leading the team, where after only two practices led them to victory two weekends ago at the “TIS The Season Bowl” in Jamestown. The team is coached by head coach Brandon Little and assisted by Willie Harrison, Nick Chavis, Mazi Rollaxk Cory Baker and Kodak Gleezz.
For more information on making donations to the team, call Taylor Lonon at (336) 977-7307.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.