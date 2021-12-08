WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team welcomed the North Wilkes Vikings to their home court, competing in an intense game and ultimately coming out with a victorious 60-46 win.
After losing a close game to Avery on Dec. 3, 47-45, the Huskies (4-2) reclaimed their dominance in a whirlwind game against the Vikings (1-2).
In the first quarter, Ashe displayed their home-court advantage right from tip-off as they quickly found the right pace and workflow, coming out on top 19-13 by the end of the first eight minutes. Within that time, three-point hot hand Jake Grubb held a total of three shots from the outside lines in addition to two two-pointers.
The second quarter saw the same lead from the Hustling Huskies, both teams coming up with ten more points by the half. Harrison Langdon rallied the court with four points followed by Grubb and six-foot-four junior Wesley Thompson with two points each. Ashe led 29-23.
Coming back from the half, the Vikings issued a hard-hitting contest as they stepped up their game. Keeping the score close throughout, the Huskies managed to find the sweet sound of ball against net, lengthening the difference in points and ending the third with a 41-32 lead.
Ending the game, both teams fought for dominance, each finding a number of fouls on the court. Ashe held two technical fouls and North Wilkes had one technical. With 11 shots at the foul line, Ashe only missed three, ultimately increasing their lead, leaving the court 60-46.
Game Stats
Jake Grubb - 26 points
Harrison Langdon - 13 points
Grayson Huffman - 8 points
Wesley Thompson - 6 points
Sawyer Eller - 5 points
Chris Tomko - 2 points
The Huskies will head to North Iredell on Dec. 16 for a non-conference game followed by a home game on Dec. 21 against Avery. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
