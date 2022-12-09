WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team squared-off against the North Surry Greyhounds on Wednesday, Dec. 7, walking away with a devastating loss of 98-46.
The Huskies (3-4) took two consecutive losses during the week of Dec. 5, first against Wilkes Central, 62-54 on Dec. 6 and then against the undefeated Greyhounds (5-0).
The first quarter was a whirlwind for Ashe as North Surry was able to get the ball into the net within the first few seconds of play. The Huskies struggled to hold possession of the ball as the Greyhounds tightened their defense and got a number of steals. By the time North Surry had totaled 14 points on the board, Ashe only had two after Kolin Peterman broke the Greyhounds' streak. Austin Grogan earned a pair of two-pointers, giving Ashe a total of six points during the first. North Surry led a large gap of 27-6.
In the second quarter, the Huskies attempted to gain ground on their opponents. Jake Grubb sunk in a two three-pointers and three two-pointers, followed by a three-pointer from Bryce Little. Despite the increase in baskets, the Greyhounds were unstoppable as they tallied 28 points in the quarter. North Surry dominated the board with a 57-21 lead by the end of the half.
Ashe continued to fight during the second half, despite the continuous running of the clock due to a 40-point gap. The Huskies totaled 13 points in the third. Grubb gained nine points while Little and Grogan earned two each. The Greyhounds led 77-34 before the final quarter.
The Huskies finally stepped up the the free-throw line in the fourth, earning two from Little and two from Grubb. In addition, Grubb secured a two-pointer and Sawyer Eller knocked in a pair of three-pointers. The Greyhounds had a score of 98 on the board and attempted to reach 100 in the final seconds of the game, but Ashe's defense tightened and they left the court 98-46.
Ashe will host Draughn on Dec. 21. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
