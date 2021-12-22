WEST JEFFERSON — On Dec. 21, the Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team hosted the Avery Vikings, setting their home court ablaze with a 62-48 win, previously losing to them 47-45.
Ashe (5-3) brought back their advantages from their first loss to Avery (7-2) as they stormed the court with a strong desire to win.
Within the first few minutes, Avery pulled ahead of the Huskies by two points, but the home team quickly re-established their dominance as they rallied the first quarter with a 12-7 lead. Husky Jake Grubb held a three-pointer and two two-pointers under his belt, Sawyer Eller gained a two-pointer and Cohen Richardson made two points with a shot and one point through a foul.
In the second quarter, Ashe gained 13 more points as the Vikings struggled to keep up. Tanner Poe made his return to the court with a three-pointer, Eller gained three points, Grayson Huffman easily put in two foul shots and Grubb gained five points for the Huskies. They lead 25-17.
The third quarter saw an even greater lead for the hustling Huskies. Austin Grogan knocked off shots and passes from Avery, handing over possession to his teammates. Grubb knocked out two more three-pointers as Avery fought to their strengths, gaining nine points in the third eight minutes, but it wasn't enough as Ashe tallied 18 points, leading 43-26.
Finally, with redemption in their game, the Huskies rounded out the final buzzer with 62-48.
Game Stats
Jake Grubb - 23 points
Grayson Huffman - 12 points
Austin Grogan - 12 points
Sawyer Eller - 5 points
Tanner Poe - 3 points
Harrison Langdon - 3 points
Cohen Richardson - 3 points
Wesley Thompson - 1 point
The Huskies will host East Wilkes on Thursday, Dec. 23. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
