WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School boys varsity basketball team took to their home court on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, taking two consecutive victories against the Mitchell Mountaineers, 66-52, and the West Wilkes Blackhawks, 65-57.
In the game against Mitchell on Nov. 30, the Huskies sought victory early on. After getting a steady lead in the first quarter, 16-10, the boys never looked back. In the second quarter, they were able to lead 28-21.
During the third quarter, Ashe rallied a total of 23 points, with senior Jake Grubb knocking in three three-pointers, followed by Eli Lemley with one three-pointer and a pair of two-pointers. Harrison Langdon sunk in a pair of two’s as well as a successful free throw. Austin Grogan contributed a two-pointer during the third.
By the end of the fourth, Ashe reigned victorious with a 66-52 win.
On Dec. 2, the Huskies hosted the West Wilkes Blackhawks and tallied a large lead throughout the game.
A number of fouls were given to Ashe in the first quarter, giving them the advantage they needed to leap ahead. Grubb knocked in both of his free throws, Grogan made two out of four and Blake Peters was one-for-one. Ashe led 21-11 at the end of the first.
The contest escalated during the second and third quarters as the Huskies totaled 32 points between the two. While the Blackhawks were careful with their hands in the third, giving no fouls, the Huskies were able to get the basket swiftly and with ease.
At the end of the game, Ashe came out on top 65-57.
The Huskies are now 3-2 overall and will look towards their next home game on Dec. 7 against North Surry. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
