WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team took to their home court on Monday, Nov. 22 to play in their first non-conference game of the season, losing 68-67 against the Wilkes Central Eagles.

The first quarter saw a good start for the host team as they easily took the lead of five points by the end of the first eight minutes. Junior Jake Grubb had a hot hand as he made seven of the team’s points in the first. The Huskies (0-1) led 20-15.

In the second quarter, the Eagles (1-0) took control of the court as they held up strong defense and made nearly every shot they took. The score at the end of the second was 34-33.

Much like the second, the third quarter saw a one-point difference in scores as Wilkes Central held a slim 53-52 lead.

The Huskies made every move they could, getting close to beating the Eagles in the final seconds, but the last shot was missed and Wilkes Central won 68-67.

Game Stats

Jake Grubb — 29 points

Grayson Huffman — 14 points

Wesley Thompson — 9 points

Austin Grogan — 6 points

Sawyer Eller — 4 points

Harrison Langdon — 3 points

Chris Tomko — 2 points

The Huskies will travel to West Wilkes on Nov. 24 to compete in a non-conference game. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

