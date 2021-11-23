WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team took to their home court on Monday, Nov. 22 to play in their first non-conference game of the season, losing 68-67 against the Wilkes Central Eagles.
The first quarter saw a good start for the host team as they easily took the lead of five points by the end of the first eight minutes. Junior Jake Grubb had a hot hand as he made seven of the team’s points in the first. The Huskies (0-1) led 20-15.
In the second quarter, the Eagles (1-0) took control of the court as they held up strong defense and made nearly every shot they took. The score at the end of the second was 34-33.
Much like the second, the third quarter saw a one-point difference in scores as Wilkes Central held a slim 53-52 lead.
The Huskies made every move they could, getting close to beating the Eagles in the final seconds, but the last shot was missed and Wilkes Central won 68-67.
Game Stats
Jake Grubb — 29 points
Grayson Huffman — 14 points
Wesley Thompson — 9 points
Austin Grogan — 6 points
Sawyer Eller — 4 points
Harrison Langdon — 3 points
Chris Tomko — 2 points
The Huskies will travel to West Wilkes on Nov. 24 to compete in a non-conference game. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.