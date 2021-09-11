MOUNT AIRY — The Ashe County High School varsity football team returned to the field after two weeks at Mount Airy, going up against the Granite Bears, ultimately losing 55-0.
The Huskies traveled to Mount Airy on Friday, Sept. 10 after seeing two weeks of quarantine due to COVID-19. Their time off was tough, proving itself to put the boys in a bind as they took to the field.
The first quarter saw a tough contest for the visiting Huskies, the Bears fighting their way through the front lines and making their way down the field.
Within the first few minutes of the quarter, Mount Airy managed to surpass the goal line, earning their first of many touchdowns, however, their extra point attempt was no good.
With two minutes left in the first, Bears quarterback Ian Gallimore threw to Mario Revels, a 10-yard reception, leading them to their second end zone victory. Their extra point attempt was successful and they lead the board 13-0.
As the clock reached 10 seconds in the first, the 50-yard punt by Ashe's Cesar Martinez went straight into the hands of Bear Tyler Mason and lead him straight past the goal line, leaving the first quarter score at 21-0 with a two-point conversion.
The second quarter held the highlights for the hosting team. Mount Airy's Tyler Mason performed a 10-yard rush in the first two minutes, scoring another six points for the Bears. Walker Stroup gained an extra point and the score stood at 28-0.
With six minutes left, Gallimore passed to Mason in a one-yard touchdown reception, the extra point was no good. In the last four minutes, Zeb Stroup caught a 37-yard touchdown reception and within 23 seconds, Mason intercepted and ran 32 yards for the final touchdown of the second. The huskies fell 48-0.
Ashe's quarterback Wesley Thompson experienced a shoulder injury before the half, leaving JV QB Blake Peters to step in. Peters fought his way through the defensive line, gaining a number of yards down the field, but still not reaching the goal line.
In the third quarter, the final touchdown was scored by Mount Airy's Josh Penn in an 18-yard rush, extra point by Stroup, leaving the Huskies defeated 55-0.
Ashe's stats are as follows:
QB Wesley Thompson 14-of-31 for 100 yards passing, one interception.
Thompson five rushes for -16 yards.
QB Blake Peters1-of-1 for 15 yards passing.
RB/WR Drew Roland10 carries for 14 yards rushing, five receptions for 22 yards.
WR Colin Estes six receptions for 76 yards.
WR Cesar Martinez two receptions for 4 yards.
WR Tanner Poe two receptions for 13 yards.
Mount Airy's stats are as follows:
QB Gallimore 6-of-6 passing for 148 yards, four touchdowns, four carries for 22 yards.
WR Zeb Stroup three receptions for 109 yards, two touchdowns.
RB/WR Josh Penn six carries for 58 yards, one touchdown, one reception for 28 yards.
WR Mario Revels one reception for 10 yards, one touchdown.
RB/WR Tyler Mason four carries for 31 yards, one touchdowns, one reception for one yard, one touchdown.
RB Brison George three carries for 18 yards.
QB Logan Fonville five carries for -7 yards.
OL Jonah Bilyeu one carry for 2 yards.
Tyler Mason one pick-6, one 50-yard punt return for a TD.
Walker Stroup five PATs (extra point attempts).
The Huskies will play their first conference game on Friday, Sept. 17 against long-time rival Watauga. The contest will take place at ACHS beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Cory Smith contributed to coverage for this piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.