MONROE — On Feb. 24, the Ashe County High School Lady Huskies varsity basketball team traveled to Parkwood High School for the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, coming home with a loss of 46-39.
The Huskies, seeded 10th in the 3A division took on Parkwood, seeded seventh and finished their season with a 17-10 overall.
"I am so proud of these ladies for the successful season we have had, said Head Coach Brianna Ashley. "At the same time, it is sad that it is over. They are such a close group and have made such great memories. I’m going to miss not going to practice every day with them. Our senior leadership has been unbelievable. Katie Woods, Jayden Jones, Jordan Jones, Gwyneth Wood and Chloe Ham have been so invaluable to our program the last four years. We all started this journey together and to say I am going to miss them just doesn’t do it justice. I love them so and can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of them."
The Huskies held strong throughout the game, but could not overcome the Parkwood offense.
Game Stats:
Jayden Jones - 11 points
Morgan Phipps - 8 points
Macie Miller - 6 points
Jordan Jones - 5 points
Gwyneth Wood - 5 points
Paige Overcash - 4 points
Ashley said she thinks the team will be prepared for next year after having been in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference for a full season.
"As for next year, we will be ready," Ashley said. "Being in this new conference has been hard, but it has made us better. There are no off nights and you have to show up with your A game every single night. To be the best, you have to beat the best and that’s what we will be preparing to do in the off season and that will start in just a few weeks. We return seven players with varsity experience. Sophomores Macie Miller, Paige Overcash, Abigail Jones and Juniors Kirklyn Hudler, Morgan Phipps, Becka Wonsick and Jaydie Salgado all return next year. We lost Abigail before the season started due to a knee injury and we are looking forward to her being healthy and having her back on the court. Becka and Paige both had late season injuries as well that caused them to miss multiple games. When you look at the conference next year and the level of talent we have returning, I expect us to be in the hunt for a conference title."
