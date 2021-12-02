WEST JEFFERSON — On Dec. 1, the Ashe County High School Lady Huskies varsity basketball team brought in their fourth non-conference win as they demolished the West Wilkes Blackhawks, 52-32.
The Huskies (4-0) had a clean 20 point sweep against West Wilkes (2-2) as they took advantage with the first whistle-blow of the contest. Ashe's twin-duo Jayden and Jordan Jones got to the basket every chance they got, scoring a handful of their team's points and getting nearly half of West Wilkes' rebounds. At the end of the first half, the Huskies led 22-15.
In the third quarter, Ashe took an even greater lead as the Blackhawks took up a number of fouls against the hosts. Paige Overcash manned the court as she assisted her teammates in baskets and passes. Along with Overcash, Skyler Vannoy held a number of points for the Huskies and assisted in strong defensive teamwork with her fellow Huskies.
Ashe led 39-26 at the end of the third.
Coming up in the final minutes, the Huskies were too strong to beat as West Wilkes fell 52-32.
The Huskies will set out to Avery County High School on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Full stats will be provided as the Ashe Post & Times receives more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.