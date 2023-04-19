WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County varsity softball team earned two victories in the team’s return from spring break. Ashe defeated Johnson County (TN) 9-4 in a non-conference road game on April 17 and jumped back into conference action with an 11-2 win over Hibriten at home on April 18.
In Monday’s game, Johnson County scored a run in the first inning, but Ashe quickly answered back with four runs in the top of the second inning. Johnson County scored a run in the fourth and another run in the fifth to make it a 4-3 contest. Ashe was able to pull away by adding a run in the sixth and four runs in the seventh. Johnson County got one run back in the bottom of the seventh but Ashe got the three outs needed to secure the win.
Becka Wonsick was 1-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Isabella Farmer was 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot with a triple and three RBIs. Ally Greer had a double, knocked in a run and scored three times. Maleah Lovell had two hits, Adeline Bowers had two hits, scored a run and added an RBI and Abby Sheets had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored.
Lovell pitched a complete game in the circle to earn the victory. She allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Hannah Fritts was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Longhorns’ offensive attack. Mattie Jones had two hits and an RBI, Harley Potter had a hit and a run scored and Mimi Zaldivar had a hit and a run scored.
Bailey Main got the start for Johnson County and went 5.1 innings. She gave up eight runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Jones got the final two outs for the Longhorns and gave up one run on two hits.
On Tuesday, Ashe jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the first and seven in the second to take a 9-0 lead over Hibriten. The Panthers scored two in the fifth inning before Ashe added a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the sixth.
Wonsick smacked two doubles, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Hannah Osborne was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles, two walks, three RBIs and a run scored. Greer was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Lovell added two hits and scored twice, Bowers had a hit and a run scored and Farmer reached base three times with one hit and two walks. She also scored three runs. Sheets finished the game with a hit and an RBI and Nadilyn Eason had a hit, scored once and drove in a run.
Lovell pitched all seven innings once again, this time giving up two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Zoey Walker got the start for Hibriten and surrendered nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout in two innings. Emma Poarch pitched six innings and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Walker had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers. Presley Smith had two hits and Sydney Wike added a hit for the visiting team.
Ashe County is now 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The JV softball team lost a close 5-4 game at Johnson County. They are now 1-5 on the season.
