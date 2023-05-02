WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County finished up its varsity softball regular season with two wins in the final three games to head into the conference tournament with a 12-5 record and 6-4 mark in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Lady Huskies hosted Johnson County (TN) on April 24 and earned a 12-2 win in five innings. Ally Greer had a big game at the plate with two hits that included a home run and a game-high five RBIs. Hannah Osborne was 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs and Becka Wonsick was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Sheets had a pair of hits and knocked in a run, Adeline Bowers added two hits and scored a run, Nadilyn Eason added a hit and scored twice, Aubrey Day finished with a hit and Isabella Farmer recorded a hit and a team-high three runs scored.
Maleah Lovell earned the victory, pitching all five innings and giving up two runs on four hits with one strikeout.
On April 25, Ashe took on South Caldwell at home for Senior Night. Adeline Bowers, Megan Powers, Becka Wonsick and team manager Lydia Edmisten were honored prior to their final home game.
In the end, it would be South Caldwell that held on to win by a 13-9 score over Ashe. Lovell hit a home run and drove in two runs, Wonsick finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Bowers added a hit and an RBI. Eason finished with a team-high three hits and scored once. Osborne had a pair of hits and knocked in one run, Sheets had two hits and scored once and Farmer had a hit and two runs scored.
Ashe County’s final regular season game was a trip to rival Watauga on April 26. The Lady Huskies exploded for 21 runs and won the game by a 21-3 score after four innings.
Osborne smacked a grand slam on her way to a five-RBI performance in the victory. Lovell hit two home runs and set a new program record for home runs in a single season with eight. She finished the game with four RBIs, three hits and three runs scored. Bowers finished with a hit and four RBIs, Wonsick added a pair of hits and scored three times and Greer finished the game with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Eason was 2-for-3 at the plate with a game-high four runs scored. Farmer added a hit and scored twice, Addi Williams was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored and Ava Roten finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Ashe will compete in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament this week before heading to the state playoffs next week as the top 3A team from the conference.
