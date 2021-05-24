MILLERS CREEK — On May 18, the Ashe County High School varsity baseball team traveled to West Wilkes High school for their seventh game of the conference season, leaving the foreign field in a mercy rule, 14-4.
Though the score is deceiving, the Huskies put up a great fight, nearly overtaking the Blackhawks in the third inning, but the Hawks were too strong and managed a victory.
The Huskies saw a few pitchers on the field for the game; Colin Estes, Sam Tibbs, Canyon Pennington, Hayden Jenkins and Ray Sain.
Pitches were strong throughout the game, each pitcher making one appearance. Pennington pitched for a total of three innings, Jenkins coming in next for one inning.
In batting, Pennington, Short and Sain totaled three plate appearances each, Estes, Luke Gilley, Drake Bedfords, Jenkins and Tibbs got two each and Keegan Graham and Cohen Richardson got one.
Pennington also secured his first home run, his teammates running onto the field with him in celebration.
The boys traveled to Alleghany on May 20 and took a loss of 4-2.
Their next game will take place at ACHS on May 25 against Starmount followed by another home game on May 27 against North Wilkes. Varsity will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on both days.
