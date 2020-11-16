WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School sports is returning for the first time since March, with volleyball and cross-country being the first to teams in action.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will be updating guidelines as the situation changes, meaning some rules may be tweaked during the season. This also includes the potential for rescheduled events, or a no-contest result if the contest cannot be rescheduled.
In the most recent form of the NCHSAA's modified sports manual, updated Friday, Nov. 13, set spectator limits at 25 for indoor events. For outdoor events, the limit is set at 100 individuals per park, field or court, or 30 percent of the facility’s stated fire capacity (or seven individuals per 1000 square feet if there is no stated fire capacity), which ever is less.
Ashe Post & Times will provide continued updates and coverage of Huskies athletics throughout the school year.
