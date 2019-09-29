WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies volleyball team (9-4) picked up their ninth win of the season Thursday, Sept. 26 against Starmount (3-9), snapping a three-match losing streak in the process.
Before their trip to Starmount, the Huskies hosted the West Wilkes Blackhawks (11-0) Tuesday, Sept. 24. The 3-0 loss continues a 16-match losing streak to the Blackhawks stretching back to Oct. 4, 2011. The Huskies last won a set in 2016.
Their trip to Starmount proved to be more fruitful, winning in a 3-2 nail biter. The win was very different than the normal outcome of a Huskies vs. Rams match-up, with Ashe beating Starmount for the first time in more than 25 showdowns.
The Huskies will hope to keep their winning ways going with a trip to Alleghany (10-3) Tuesday, Oct. 1 and a home match with Elkin (2-13) Thursday, Oct. 3.
