WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies varsity volleyball team picked up their first win of the season Monday, Nov. 23 over the North Wilkes Vikings on the road.
The Huskies (1-2) went into the match on the back of an 0-2 week and start to their season, while the Vikings (1-3) were 1-1 after losing to Wilkes Central.
Ashe easily won the opening set 25-20, with the second being a closer 26-24 loss for the Vikings. North Wilkes managed to narrowly win the third set 25-23, but the Huskies snatched the 3-1 win with a 25-23 win in the fourth.
The Huskies were scheduled to return home for a match with the Wilkes Central Eagles (1-2), however the contest was postponed. The tentative date for the rescheduled match is Dec. 11, according to ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.