CARY — Although the Lady Huskies tennis team’s regular season might have came to a close, the season wasn’t over just yet for Elizabeth Wallace, who traveled to Cary Tennis Park for the NCHSAA 2A Women’s Individual State Championship Friday, Oct. 25.
In a predetermined draw, Wallace was pitted against the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Lauren Baddour of Carrboro High School. Wallace was ultimately defeated by Baddour in straight sets, losing by scores of 0-6, 0-6. Baddour went on to win the tournament in the 2A division.
Though the season has now ended for Wallace, the same can’t be said for her high school tennis career. As a junior, Wallace played at the No. 1 seed for the Lady Huskies, securing dozens of wins in both singles and doubles throughout the regular season and conference play.
Just last season, Wallace was playing at the No. 6 seed. Her success at the No. 1 position, even despite suffering a mid-season knee injury, could prove to be promising for the Lady Huskies next season.
“I am so proud of Elizabeth,” coach Larry Dix said. “She represented our school, community and region very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.