SALISBURY — Elizabeth Wallace's 2019 tennis season isn't over yet.
After winning two matches and making her way into the semifinals of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Regionals Tennis Championship, Wallace will be heading to Cary to compete in the state championship Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Cary Tennis Park.
The regionals tournament, which took place in Salisbury on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, included four players from Ashe County — Wallace and Sarah Corley in singles, and Molly Rupard and Karoline Keith in doubles.
Wallace went into the tournament seeded at No. 3, facing off against No. 14-seeded Lauren Johnson from Central Academy of Technology & Arts. Wallace won the match by scores of 6-2, 6-1.
In her second match, Wallace then challenged Area Leslie, No. 6 seed. Once again, Wallace ended on top with scores of 6-1, 6-0.
Playing in the tournament's semifinals, Wallace faced Lillie Rusher of Salisbury, seeded in the tournament at No. 2, losing by scores of 3-6, 1-6.
Despite the loss, Wallace's two wins qualified her to compete in the MVAC 2A State Championship at Cary Tennis Park.
For Corley, the tournament ended swiftly, losing to No. 1-seeded Jessica Fuchs of Oak Grove by scores of 0-6, 0-6.
After winning their first match against two players from West Stokes High School, No. 7-seeded Rupard and Keith faced Meredith Burton and Margaret Thurman of Salisbury, seeded at No. 2.
Despite a strong effort, Rupard and Keith fell in straight sets by scores of 0-6, 1-6.
"We have had a great season and I am so proud of these ladies," Coach Larry Dix said. "We are still not done and will be at state tournament in Cary next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.