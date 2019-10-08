BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team had no trouble with visiting Ashe County by taking a 25-7, 25-10, 25-8 victory over the Huskies at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Ashe County coach Kassee Roberts said the match was a chance to have her players play in different positions.
“We knew they were good coming in,” Roberts said. “As a nonconference game, we decided to have it be an opportunity to have fun, so we had girls playing in positions that they never played before, or played since they were very young.”
The Huskies faced a Watauga (19-0) team that won its 53rd straight regular season match. The Pioneers got 13 kills from Brooke Byrd and 10 kills from Rebekah Farthing, while getting 17 assists from setter Brelyn Sturgill. Ava Williamson added eight assists.
“The girls did a good job of playing consistently,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “We worked on serving aggressive.”
Watauga led throughout the first two sets. The Pioneers led 7-5 in the first set, but went on a 14-1 run to claim a 21-6 advantage. Watauga took a 6-0 lead in the second set and stretched it to 18-7 lead before closing out the game and taking a 2-0 set lead.
Ashe County (11-6) took a 2-1 lead and forced a 4-4 tie at the start of the third set. Watauga went on a 14-2 lead to take a 18-6 lead that was never challenged. Carolyn Murray closed out the set with an ace to give the Pioneers a win in the match.
Watauga connected Macie Keller finished with five service aces, while Chloe Baldwin and Byrd each finished with three aces.
Tegan Allan, Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler, Carolyn Murray and Sturgill combined to score 13 kills.
Byrd had four digs, and Baldwin had three digs. Rebekah Farthing, Caroline Farthing, Murray and Keller each finished with two digs.
Ashe County plays at North Wilkes on Oct. 8 and hosts Wilkes Central on Oct. 10. Watauga returns to Northwestern Conference play at South Caldwell on Oct. 9 and plays at former NWC rival Fred T. Foard on Oct. 10. Foard, a member of the 2-A Footballs League, takes a 19-0 overall record, 10-0 league mark in the match.
Watauga has won 33 straight sets, and has not lost a set since beating North Iredell 3-1 during a trimatch on Sept. 7. Fred T. Foard has lost just one set in conference play and has won 57 out of 60 sets played this season.
