WEST JEFFERSON — In the midst of an intense basketball matchup on Jan. 20, former ACHS Husky Hogan Windish stepped on to the court, along with his parents and Athletic Director Brian Hampton, to receive a framed baseball jersey in his honor.
After graduating from ACHS in 2017, Windish studied and played baseball at UNC Greensboro. During his college career, he was awarded the Southern Conference Player of the Year. The second baseman hit .392 in the regular season led the Southern Conference with a .495 on-base percentage. He helped lead the Spartans to the SoCon Tournament Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
In addition, Windish was named a Division 1 All-American by Collegiate Baseball, a second-team all-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and a second-team, all-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
In July of 2022, he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the seventh round. Overall, he was selected 216th by the Mariners.
His framed jersey showcases No. 15, honoring his time as an ACHS Husky where he was highly successful, earning a three-time all-conference selection by the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. In his senior year at ACHS, he was named an all-state player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.