NORTH WILKESBORO - North Wilkesboro Speedway and XR Events officials announce Window World® as the entitlement sponsor of the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car event Aug. 30-31.
The headlining finale of August’s asphalt portion of the Racetrack Revival presented by Raymer Oil Company will be named the Window World 125. The 125-lap feature race will cap off asphalt racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022.
Window World, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is headquartered in North Wilkesboro. As a staple in Wilkes County, Window World brings its commitment to the community to the much-anticipated Late Model Stock Car event.
“As a Wilkes County native, I know how important the return of North Wilkesboro Speedway is to this community,” said Tammy Whitworth, Window Word Chairman and CEO. “We have waited for this moment, and to be a part of it is an honor for all of us at Window World. To have our name on the final event on the historic asphalt of North Wilkesboro Speedway is something we couldn’t pass up.”
The Window World 125 will showcase some of the best drivers in Late Model Stock Car competition. The popular class, sanctioned for this event by the CARS Tour, will feature NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“Window World coming on board is a perfect addition to the final asphalt event at the Racetrack Revival,” said Barry Braun, XR Events CEO. “Having a sponsor so engrained in the community being a part of this is really special.”
The Window World 125 will be the final race in August and the last one before North Wilkesboro Speedway is transformed into a dirt track for racing in October. The current pavement will be removed, and cars will compete on the original dirt.
The last August event weekend of the Racetrack Revival presented by Raymer Oil Company (Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 29-30) will begin with an open practice night on Aug. 29. The CARS Tour Late Model Stocks will practice and qualify on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and the Window World 125 feature will be run Aug. 31. Both Aug. 30-31 event nights will be supported by Street Stocks and Limited Late Models. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
General admission tickets are just $15 and $10 for seniors, students and military/veterans online.
Tickets to this event and all Racetrack Revival races are available at www.racetrackrevival.com.
All events will be streamed live on XR Events’ online platform XR+ at www.racexr.plus with a monthly subscription or on Racing America TV Pay-Per-View at www.racingamerica.tv.
