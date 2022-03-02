ASHE COUNTY — With Ashe County High School's winter sports season coming to an end, the Northwestern 3A/4A conference has announced those who have excelled in their respective sport, including our local Huskies.
In boy's basketball, junior ace Jake Grubb was named All Conference for the 2021-22 season. Honorable mentions included Harrison Langdon and Sawyer Eller. Co-Champions for the season were Alexander Central and Freedom. Player of the Year went to Alexander Central's Evan Presnell, who was also named Tournament MVP and Coach of the Year went to Ed WIllis from Alexander Central.
A handful of ACHS wrestlers were named on the All Conference list after becoming regular season and tournament champions in 2021-22. All Conference wrestlers were Bridger Fairchild, Landen Wilson, Drew Rowland, Luke Sheets, Luke Osborne, Andrew and Matthew Peterson, Lukas Spencer, Kabel Dillard and Nate Brown. The Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year went to Andrew Peterson and the Tournament MVP went to Luke Osborne.
Girl's basketball had an outstanding season after making it to the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. Paige Overcash was named on the All Conference list and honorable mentions included Jayden and Jordan Jones. Co-Champions for the season were Watauga and Alexander Central. Watauga's Kate Sears was named Player of the Year along with Tournament MVP. Watauga coach Laura Barry was named Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.