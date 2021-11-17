The following is a list of rosters for the winter sports teams at ACHS.
Basketball
Girls JV basketball will be coached by former Husky Sam Woods.
Players are Katlyn French, Bailey Richardson, Hayden Lewis, Julia Herman, Abby Sheets, Ally Greer, Ava Mahala, Hannah Osborne, Zoey Lemly and Kadence Barr.
Girls varsity basketball will be coached by Brianna Ashley and assisted by Justin Grubb and Sam Woods.
Players are Paige Overcash, Kirklyn Hudler, Becka Wonsick, Morgna Phipps, Skyler Vannoy, Katie Woods, Jayden Jones, Macie Miller, Jordan Jones, Jeidy Salgado, Gwyneth Wood, Chloe Hamm and Abigail Jones.
The Freshman boys basketball team will be coached by Noah Blevins.
Players are John D. Lea, Jarrett Lewis, Bobby Miller, Cashus Calhoun, Sammy Resendiz, Alec Byland, Landyn Poe, Preston Edgell, Tyler Barnes and Kelton Powers.
Blevins will also coach boys JV basketball.
Players are Blake Peters, Jeremiah Roberts, Sam Tibbs, Titus Poe, Eli Lemly, Will Coto, Ian Graybeal, Hayden Goodman, Dante Wellington and Caleb Blackburn.
Boys varsity will be coached by newcomer Davis Absher.
Players are Grayson Huffman, Jordan Craft, Bryce Little, Tanner Poe, Harrison Langdon, Wesley Thompson, Dalton Black, Austin Grogan, Jake Grubb, Josh Poe, Sawyer Eller, Chris Tomko, Cohen Richardson and Joseph Shaw.
Swimming
Swim will be coached by Ashe County Native Adam Widner.
The roster will include Lacie Allen, Josie Dancy, Bradin Farmer, Dylan Koontz, Amanda Langseth, Jillian Miller, Evelyn Pyles and Lindsey Robinson.
Indoor Track
Indoor track and field will be coached by Alex Rollins.
On the girls team are Sherry Billings, Emmi Cheek, Abilene Dollar, Emma Durr, Isabella Farmer, Gabby Harmon, Emily Hartsoe, Jezik Martin, Abby McClure, Sarah McClure, Maggie Powers, Alexis Rollins, Emory Taylor and Hadleigh Windish.
The boys team consists of Michael Acevedo, Dylan Baldwin, Kade Brown, Dylan Carpenter, Mason Carpenter, Benjamin Cary, Jamerson Grey, Noah Farmer, Connor Howell, Cesar Martinez, Cooper Powers and Andrew Worley.
Wrestling
Wrestling will be coached by brother duo Danny and Brandon Dillard. No official roster has been provided.
