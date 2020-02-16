WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School honored their winter sports seniors Tuesday, Feb. 11. Athletes from both basketball teams, cheerleading and indoor track were escorted by loved ones.
Winter sports seniors honored
Ian Taylor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Celebrating a 'Champion of Ashe County'
- Hubbard speaks in court, deemed capable to proceed
- Ashe County District Court update
- Ashe County District Court update
- Walmart changes open times, no longer 24-hours
- Ashe County arrest reports
- MerleFest 2020 releases final lineup additions, tickets on sale
- Ashe County Superior Court update
- Renovations to begin on historic Bluffs Restaurant, plans in order for mid-summer reopening
- Wreck Report
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.