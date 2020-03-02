WEST JEFFERSON — The winter sports season for Ashe County High School saw 156 total athletes compete on the varsity and junior varsity level across four sports, with an average weighted GPA of 3.62.
According to ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz, 102 of them had a weighted GPA of at least 3.5, with 95 having a perfect 4.0, earning them recognition as an individual scholar athlete.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has a recognition for varsity teams who achieved an unweighted, team GPA of 3.1 or higher, with six teams from Ashe earning the recognition.
Lacie Allen, Alexis Blevins, Ana Blevins, Maura Coldiron, Josie Dancy, Ashley Dollar, Lauren Edmondson, Dylan Koontz, Emma Lewis, Leigh McKenzie, Lindsey Robinson and Hailey Vandergraff of the boys and girls' swim teams received the honor. The girls' swim team had the highest average weighted GPA of the season with a 3.87.
Varsity cheerleaders averaged a 3.46 weighted GPA, with Chloe Ashley, Haleigh Graybeal, Aaliyah Greene, Zada Little, Faith Miller, Angelina Phillips, Abigayle Sheets and Jadyn Trivett listed as scholar athletes. Junior varsity cheerleaders Zoe Greene, Johnna Hibbetts, Hannah Krider, Fabiola Ledezma, Angelina Minerva, Morgan Phipps, Dixie Taylor and Summer Young were also named scholar athletes.
The varsity girls' basketball team saw Rebekah Blair, Audrey Craven, Kenadie Hudler, Jayden Jones, Jordan Jones, Bella Powers, Hallie Treva, Gwyneth Wood and Katie Woods named as individual scholar athletes. The team averaged a weighted GPA of 3.83. The junior varsity side was represented by Laney Badger, Miranda Finney, Charlee Graybeal, Chloe Ham, Sophia Kiser, Madison May, Faith Stinnett, Nicole Toledo, Rebecka Wonsick and Skyler Vannoy.
From the varsity boys' basketball team, Ethan Ashley, Tatum Brown, Camden Current, Blake Lewis, Gavin Windish and Eli Randolph received honors and a team GPA of 3.26. Their junior varsity counterparts Dalton Black, Sawyer Eller, Austin Grogan, Jacob Grubb, Cody Hamm, Grayson Huffman, Jackson Keith, John Perkins, Joshua Poe and Joshua Weaver were also honored.
Girls' indoor track averaged a 3.51 GPA, with honors going to Jernee Ashley, Julia Bassett, Claudia Acevedo, Mahaley Cronk, Malorie Eller, Sherry Billings, Emma Durr, Melena Howell, Jezik Martin, Abigail McClure, Maggie Powers, Josie Russell, Zoe Schell, Heather Thomas and Nyanne Tucker.
The boys' team averaged a 3.46 GPA, with Joshua Hardin, Noah Farmer, Trenton Blevins, Jacob Calhoun, Dylan Carpenter, Benjamin Cary, Conner Howell, Benjamin Knotts, Neil Pate, Gabriel Powers, Grady Rector, Joshua Roten and Andrew Worley.
From the wrestling team, Gabriel Bare, Bryant Blevins, Drake Elliott, Jaron Greer, Austin Hart, Thomas Kitson, Dylan Little, Ty Little, Elias Mast, Isaac Miller and Andrew Rowland were named individual scholar athletes.
