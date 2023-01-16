WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County High School wrestling team scored three more victories and honored its three seniors last week.
Ashe defeated Hibriten by a 36-27 score on Jan. 10 and followed that with a 45-33 win over Freedom and a 61-18 win over Wilkes Central, both of those coming at Ashe County High School on Jan. 12. The team’s three seniors, Matthew Peterson, Isaac Pennington and Luke Sheets, were honored for their dedication to the program prior to Thursday’s matches.
Ashe 36, Hibriten 27
106: Brayden Reid (Hibriten) defeated Landen Wilson (Ashe) by a 4-2 decision.
113: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Brian Reid (Hibriten) by a 10-3 decision.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) pinned Maddox Southard (Hibriten) in 1:15.
126: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) defeated Noah Koenig (Hibriten) by a 7-0 decision.
132: Josiah Honer (Hibriten) pinned Tucker Harris (Ashe) in 35 seconds.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Drew Martin (Hibriten) in 3:07.
145: Ross Watts (Hibriten) defeated Luke Osborne (Ashe) by an 8-2 decision.
152: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) defeated Chandler Wyke (Hibriten) by a 9-2 decision.
160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Joshua Stilwell (Hibriten) in 31 seconds.
170: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Avin Crawford (Hibriten) by a 14-7 decision.
182: Rylan Davidson (Hibriten) defeated Manny Olvera (Ashe) by an 8-7 decision.
195: Dillan Earp (Hibriten) pinned Nathan Herman (Ashe) in 1:49.
220: Elijah Amaya (Hibriten) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 46 seconds.
285: Ben Bare (Ashe) pinned Daniel Amaya-Perez (Hibriten) in 4:38.
Ashe 45, Freedom 33
106: Jeulenea Khang (Freedom) pinned Wilson (Ashe) in 2:42.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Melvin Ramirez-Morales (Freedom) by a 5-3 decision.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Kaleb Pearson (Freedom) in 59 seconds.
126: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Hank Hall (Freedom) in 40 seconds.
132: Jacob Moretz (Freedom) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 3:59.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Aiden Piscopo (Freedom) in 4:14.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Jacob Parsons (Freedom) in 45 seconds.
152: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Trevor Throneburg (Freedom) in 48 seconds.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Josh Glynn (Freedom) in 1:43.
170: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Daniel Lopez (Freedom) in 53 seconds.
182: Alan Vicente-Perez (Freedom) defeated Phoenix Miller (Ashe) by a 6-0 decision.
195: Kevin Augustin-Hernandez (Freedom) pinned Herman (Ashe) in 4:36.
220: Fredy Vicente-Perez (Freedom) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 2:57.
285: Nathan Vue (Freedom) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 43 seconds.
Ashe 61, Wilkes Central 18
106: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Davante Hayes (Wilkes Central) in 37 seconds.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Destiny Mayfield (Wilkes Central) in 1:42.
120: Smith (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Brandon Rosales (Wilkes Central) in 1:58.
132: Samuel Sandoval (Wilkes Central) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 1:52.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Brandon Parra (Wilkes Central) in 4:25.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Drake Redmon (Wilkes Central) in 40 seconds.
152: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Connor Ridgell (Wilkes Central) by a 4-2 decision.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Marvin Arauz (Wilkes Central) in 1:04.
170: Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Elijah Hendren (Wilkes Central) by a 13-2 majority decision.
182: Javien Chatham (Wilkes Central) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 3:50.
195: Herman (Ashe) pinned Ray-Kwan Hayes (Wilkes Central) in 1:21.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Joshua Camilo (Wilkes Central) in 1:52.
285: Jonathan Quintanilla (Wilkes Central) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 1:17.
Next up, the Huskies will compete in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship at Hibriten this Saturday.
