SPARTA - The Ashe County High School wrestling team traveled to Alleghany High School for a quad match on Nov. 23 and then returned to Sparta for the Danny Linker Memorial Tournament on Nov. 26.
Ashe picked up two wins in its three matches at the quad meet, defeating Alleghany and South Stokes and suffering a one-point loss to North Surry.
Ashe 41, Alleghany 33
106: Valentino Guerrero (Alleghany) won by forfeit.
113: Landen Wilson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) defeated Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany) by a 12-3 majority decision.
132: Eli Thomas (Alleghany) pinned Iko Hernandez (Ashe) in 44 seconds.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Rodolfo Lopez Huerta (Alleghany) in 55 seconds.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) defeated Cameron Worrick (Alleghany) by a 9-1 majority decision.
152: Alexis Nuevo (Alleghany) won by forfeit.
160: Isaac Stoker (Alleghany) defeated Lukus Spencer (Ashe) by a 4-2 decision.
170: Phoenix Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Kyran Reece (Alleghany) in 1:05.
195: Manny Olvera (Ashe) defeated Hayden Williams (Alleghany) by a 3-0 decision.
220: Dylan Phipps (Alleghany) pinned Ben Bare (Ashe) in 1:00.
285: Jason Vielandi (Alleghany) pinned Gerardo Ramos (Ashe) in 3:44.
Ashe 48, South Stokes 30
106: No match
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Landon Durham (South Stokes).
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Gage Shaffer (South Stokes).
126: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Jack Thacker (South Stokes).
132: Nelson (South Stokes) pinned Hernandez (Ashe) in 29 seconds.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Dustin Neal (South Stokes).
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Joshua Rice (South Stokes).
152: Carson Martin (South Stokes) won by forfeit.
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Noah Mitchell (South Stokes) in 1:51.
170: Tucker Monday (South Stokes) pinned Miller (Ashe).
182: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Justin Joyce (South Stokes).
195: Cohen Jennings (South Stokes) pinned Olvera (Ashe).
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Hunter Gentry (South Stokes).
285: Grayson Parker (South Stokes) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe).
North Surry 39, Ashe 38
106: Jefferson Gomez (North Surry) won by forfeit.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Issac Tate (North Surry) in 2:27.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Ever Eldridge (North Surry) in 45 seconds.
126: Will Brickle (North Surry) pinned Phipps (Ashe) in 2:47.
132: Caleb Utt (North Surry) pinned Hernandez (Ashe) in 2:33.
138: Sheets (Ashe) won by forfeit.
145: Osborne (Ashe) defeated William France (North Surry) by a 15-0 technical fall.
152: Garrett France (North Surry) won by forfeit.
160: Miller (Ashe) pinned Carlos Moran (North Surry).
170: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Harley Felts (North Surry) in 57 seconds.
182: Garrett Shore (North Surry) defeated Armentrout (Ashe) by a 14-8 decision.
195: Olvera (Ashe) defeated Adam Slate (North Surry) by a 6-0 decision.
220: Joseph Ravit (North Surry) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 1:30.
285: Ty Gwyn (North Surry) pinned Ramos (Ashe) in 20 seconds.
Ashe had nine wrestlers compete at the Danny Linker Memorial Tournament at Alleghany High School last Saturday. Sheets finished a perfect 3-0 while Wilson and Spencer went 3-1. Smith finished 2-2, Miller finished 2-2, Armentrout finished 2-2, Hernandez went 1-2, Bare finished 1-2 and Ramos finished 0-2.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Braxton Hunter (Davie) in 3:59.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Garrett Routh (Mt. Airy) in 3:29.
113: Alan Lopez (East Wilkes) pinned Wilson (Ashe) in 4:23.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Jose Trejo (Surry Central) in 3:35.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Hope Horan (Mt. Airy) in 2:26.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Vance Harris (East Wilkes) in 39 seconds.
120: Xavier Salazar (Surry Central) defeated Smith (Ashe) by a 4-2 decision.
120: Josue Gomez (Thomasville) defeated Smith (Ashe) by a 5-4 decision.
132: Jack Martin (Mt. Airy) pinned Hernandez (Ashe) in 28 seconds.
132: Hernandez (Ashe) pinned Jamari Powers (Thomasville) in 3:25.
132: Sam Wood (Surry Central) pinned Hernandez (Ashe) in 1:15.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Alex Kinton (Surry Central) in 2:23.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Alex Cox (Mt. Airy) in 5:52.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Cameron Worrick (Alleghany) in 4:50.
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Dylan Miller (Davie) in 3:49.
160: Jeremiah Price (Surry Central) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 2:21.
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Christopher Rogers (Mt. Airy) in 1:26.
160: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Alex Henderson (Thomasville) by an 8-3 decision.
170: Jerred Alexander (Davie) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 1:54.
170: Miller (Ashe) pinned Karson Pack (Mt. Airy) in 1:02.
170: Miller (Ashe) pinned Riley Anderson (Surry Central) in 1:20.
170: Matthew Bankhead (Thomasville) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 4:25.
182: Hunter Testa (Davie) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:51.
182: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Carson Baldwin (Mt. Airy) in 27 seconds.
182: Tristan Alkire (East Wilkes) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 3:00.
182: Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Colby Cruise (Surry Central) by forfeit.
220: Dylan Phipps (Alleghany) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 1:42.
220: Brysen Godbey (Davie) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 1:49.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Jonathan Hanlin (East Wilkes) in 3:50.
285: Xavier Bailey (Thomasville) pinned Ramos (Ashe) in 4:36.
285: Aiden Frank (Mt. Airy) pinned Ramos (Ashe) in 2:59.
