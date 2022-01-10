CANTON — On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Ashe County Huskies Wrestling Team traveled to Pisgah High School for the 2022 Johnson-Stamey Mill Town Tournament where they finished third overall.
Going into the tournament, the Huskies were missing three of their starters, but finished well by the end of the contest with three Huskies crowned champions.
Drew Roland hit a huge milestone winning his 100th career match. Matthew Peterson was recognized for his hard work as he was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler with Andrew Peterson coming in third for the same award.
"This tournament is always competitive and this year was no exception," said Coach Danny Dillard. "Overall we had a great tournament and I feel we are starting to turn the corner and starting to peak at the right time. This is the time of year I feel we gain ground on other teams with our two a day practices."
The Huskies will travel to Alexander Central on Jan. 11 and will close out their home dual season with Hibriten on Jan. 14, which will also be Senior Night.
"It would be nice to have a packed house to show your support for the Seniors for their years of hard work and dedication to the program that these young men have shown us," said Dillard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.