WEST JEFFERSON - In Ashe County’s final wrestling event of 2022, the Huskies traveled to Newton-Conover on Dec. 29 and competed in four matches, picking up wins in two of them. The Huskies defeated Davie by a 46-36 team score and South Caldwell by a 58-21 team score while losing a one-point heartbreaker to Cary, 36-35, and a 58-21 defeat to host Newton-Conover.
On Jan. 3, the Huskies opened conference action with an impressive 57-15 road win over Watauga and followed that up with a 54-27 home win over Alexander Central on Jan. 6. This was the second match with the Pioneers as they also faced off with them in the first match of the year at a quad match at Avery County.
"Watauga whipped us pretty good early on (this season). I know tonight they were dealing with a banged-up lineup, a lot of kids out. When we faced them previously, we were still battling injuries from football, missing probably four to six kids on that first starting team that we had. Tonight though, I was really pleased to see who Watauga had back, but we've just been putting in the really tough work, battling through sicknesses and injuries that we've had. We've still got people gassing out because of sickness, but I'm pleasantly surprised the way we performed with as sick and as injured and beat up as we are," said Ashe County’s co-head coach Brandon Dillard.
Winning their first two matches in the Northwest 3A/4A Conference is a nice start for this young Husky squad.
"As for the rest of the conference season, we're actually in a down year. I've only got two seniors that have been through the program for four years. And it's difficult like that when you're having a bunch of young kids out there. So every conference match is going to be a battle. We're just happy to be in the fight every time we're in there, but we're looking to repeat (winning the conference) if at all possible. We know we've got some tough matches ahead of us and it's going to be really tough to do that. As far as our kids go, that's what the kids' goals are, their number one goal is to be able to win the conference, and as a stepping stone, get into that dual team playoffs again,” Dillard said.
Ashe 46, Davie 36
106: Landen Wilson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
113: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Braxton Hunter (Davie) by a 9-0 majority decision.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) pinned Luke Tehandon (Davie) in 3:37.
126: Reid Nail (Davie) won by forfeit.
132: Lawson Hire (Davie) pinned Takoda Barnes (Ashe) in 2:33.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) won by forfeit.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) won by forfeit.
152: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Jamarius Pelote (Davie) in 1:03.
160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Dylan Miller (Davie) in 3:00.
170: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Jerred Alexander (Davie) in 3:14.
182: Hunter Testa (Davie) pinned Colton Roten (Ashe) in 37 seconds.
195: Christian Boswell (Davie) won by forfeit.
220: Brysen Godbey (Davie) pinned Ben Bare (Ashe) in 1:05.
285: Ryder Strickland (Davie) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 44 seconds.
Ashe 59, South Caldwell 21
106: Wilson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Holden Fulcher (South Caldwell) in 53 seconds.
126: Tucker Harris (Ashe County) pinned Cooper Adams (South Caldwell) in 1:24.
132: Michael Harkey (South Caldwell) defeated Barnes Ashe) by a 9-7 decision.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Kaleb Martin (South Caldwell) in 4:22.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Alex Engle (South Caldwell) in 3:33.
152: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Damian Harkey (South Caldwell) in 1:00.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Larry Breeden (South Caldwell).
170: Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Donovan Torres (South Caldwell) by a 15-0 technical fall.
182: William Suddreth (South Caldwell) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 1:25.
195: Payton King (South Caldwell) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
285: Kevin Pereira (South Caldwell) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 51 seconds.
Cary 36, Ashe 35
106: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Samuel Beltowski (Cary) in 3:12.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Jonathan Hernandez-Cruz (Cary) by a 5-0 decision.
120: Smith (Ashe) defeated Jack Barletta (Cary) by a 5-1 decision.
126: Andrew Metters (Cary) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 1:14.
132: Nick Barroso-Joslin (Cary) pinned Barnes (Ashe) in 1:48.
138: Sheets (Ashe) defeated Majdi Hasan (Cary) by a 6-2 decision.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Alfredo Angel-Roque (Cary) in 45 seconds.
152: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Nicolas Grena (Cary) by a 10-4 decision.
160: Peterson (Ashe) defeated Will Watkins (Cary) by a 17-2 technical fall.
170: Sam Grena (Cary) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:15.
182: Logan Metters (Cary) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 41 seconds.
195: Carter Lusk (Cary) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Brady Blalock (Cary) in 1:51.
285: Thomas Carr (Cary) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 14 seconds.
Newton-Conover 58, Ashe 21
106: Christian Garcia (Newton-Conover) defeated Wilson (Ashe) by a 10-2 majority decision.
113: Isaiah Pittman (Newton-Conover) pinned Fairchild (Ashe) in 56 seconds.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Phoenix Michaud (Newton-Conover) in 3:46.
126: Darius Musaeus (Newton-Conover) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 58 seconds.
132: Cooper Murray (Newton-Conover) pinned Barnes (Ashe) in 5:30.
138: Sheets (Ashe) defeated Connor Shumate (Newton-Conover) by a 5-3 sudden victory decision.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Landon Williams (Newton-Conover) in 1:55.
152: Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 2:45.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Tommy Heu (Newton-Conover) in 9 seconds.
170: Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:48.
182: Nicholas Cadwallader (Newton-Conover) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 40 seconds.
195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) won by forfeit.
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 1:02.
285: Mykie Xiong (Newton-Conover) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 38 seconds.
Ashe 57, Watauga 15
106: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Liam Perry (Watauga) in 33 seconds.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Isaac Hensley (Watauga) by a 5-4 decision.
120: Smith (Ashe) defeated Logan Costner (Watauga) by a 6-0 decision.
126: Ryder Sullivan (Watauga) pinned Tucker Harris (Ashe) in 56 seconds.
132: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) pinned Sawyer Powell (Watauga) in 3:13.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Jacob Steadman (Watauga) in 4:58.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Camden Brock (Watauga) in 51 seconds.
152: Palmer Smith (Watauga) defeated Spencer (Ashe) by a 7-5 decision.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Jordan Lemus (Watauga) in 1:30.
170: Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Grayson Elliott (Watauga) by injury forfeit.
182: John Lantigua (Watauga) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 36 seconds.
195: Nathan Herman (Ashe) pinned Mikey Portante (Watauga) in 1:33.
220: Bare (Ashe) defeated Trabey Shepherd (Watauga) by a 5-1 decision.
285: Pennington (Ashe) pinned Edwyn Vickrey (Watauga) in 1:31.
Ashe 54, Alexander Central 27
106: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Kolvin Walker (Alexander Central) in 1:04.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Smith (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Caleb Preston (Alexander Central).
132: Christian McGalliard (Alexander Central) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 1:58.
138: Kanon Harrington (Alexander Central) defeated Sheets (Ashe) by a 9-5 decision.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Dylan Dalton (Alexander Central) in 1:54.
152: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Matt Dooley (Alexander Central) in 3:50.
160: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
170: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Tristen Benedicts (Alexander Central) in 3:45.
182: Aaron Longinos (Alexander Central) pinned Austin Vogler (Ashe) in 1:12.
195: Nate Dahlstrom (Alexander Central) pinned Herman (Ashe) in 1:41.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Seth Morrow (Alexander Central) in 1:53.
285: Gilmore Kirby (Alexander Central) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 22 seconds.
