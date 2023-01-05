NEWTON - In Ashe County’s final wrestling match of 2022, the Huskies traveled to Newton-Conover on Dec. 29 and competed in four matches, picking up wins in two of them. The Huskies defeated Davie by a 46-36 team score and South Caldwell by a 58-21 team score while losing a one-point heartbreaker to Cary, 36-35, and a 58-21 defeat to host Newton-Conover.
Ashe 46, Davie 36
106: Landen Wilson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
113: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Braxton Hunter (Davie) by a 9-0 majority decision.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) pinned Luke Tehandon (Davie) in 3:37.
126: Reid Nail (Davie) won by forfeit.
132: Lawson Hire (Davie) pinned Takoda Barnes (Ashe) in 2:33.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) won by forfeit.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) won by forfeit.
152: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Jamarius Pelote (Davie) in 1:03.
160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Dylan Miller (Davie) in 3:00.
170: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Jerred Alexander (Davie) in 3:14.
182: Hunter Testa (Davie) pinned Colton Roten (Ashe) in 37 seconds.
195: Christian Boswell (Davie) won by forfeit.
220: Brysen Godbey (Davie) pinned Ben Bare (Ashe) in 1:05.
285: Ryder Strickland (Davie) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 44 seconds.
Ashe 59, South Caldwell 21
106: Wilson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Holden Fulcher (South Caldwell) in 53 seconds.
126: Tucker Harris (Ashe County) pinned Cooper Adams (South Caldwell) in 1:24.
132: Michael Harkey (South Caldwell) defeated Barnes Ashe) by a 9-7 decision.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Kaleb Martin (South Caldwell) in 4:22.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Alex Engle (South Caldwell) in 3:33.
152: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Damian Harkey (South Caldwell) in 1:00.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Larry Breeden (South Caldwell).
170: Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Donovan Torres (South Caldwell) by a 15-0 technical fall.
182: William Suddreth (South Caldwell) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 1:25.
195: Payton King (South Caldwell) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
285: Kevin Pereira (South Caldwell) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 51 seconds.
Cary 36, Ashe 35
106: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Samuel Beltowski (Cary) in 3:12.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Jonathan Hernandez-Cruz (Cary) by a 5-0 decision.
120: Smith (Ashe) defeated Jack Barletta (Cary) by a 5-1 decision.
126: Andrew Metters (Cary) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 1:14.
132: Nick Barroso-Joslin (Cary) pinned Barnes (Ashe) in 1:48.
138: Sheets (Ashe) defeated Majdi Hasan (Cary) by a 6-2 decision.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Alfredo Angel-Roque (Cary) in 45 seconds.
152: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Nicolas Grena (Cary) by a 10-4 decision.
160: Peterson (Ashe) defeated Will Watkins (Cary) by a 17-2 technical fall.
170: Sam Grena (Cary) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:15.
182: Logan Metters (Cary) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 41 seconds.
195: Carter Lusk (Cary) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Brady Blalock (Cary) in 1:51.
285: Thomas Carr (Cary) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 14 seconds.
Newton-Conover 58, Ashe 21
106: Christian Garcia (Newton-Conover) defeated Wilson (Ashe) by a 10-2 majority decision.
113: Isaiah Pittman (Newton-Conover) pinned Fairchild (Ashe) in 56 seconds.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Phoenix Michaud (Newton-Conover) in 3:46.
126: Darius Musaeus (Newton-Conover) pinned Harris (Ashe) in 58 seconds.
132: Cooper Murray (Newton-Conover) pinned Barnes (Ashe) in 5:30.
138: Sheets (Ashe) defeated Connor Shumate (Newton-Conover) by a 5-3 sudden victory decision.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Landon Williams (Newton-Conover) in 1:55.
152: Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 2:45.
160: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Tommy Heu (Newton-Conover) in 9 seconds.
170: Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:48.
182: Nicholas Cadwallader (Newton-Conover) pinned Roten (Ashe) in 40 seconds.
195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) won by forfeit.
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 1:02.
285: Mykie Xiong (Newton-Conover) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 38 seconds.
