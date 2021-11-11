ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Parks and Recreation youth volleyball teams rounded out their season on Nov. 6, presenting the Pack Attack as champions and the Youth Huskies as runner ups.
The Pack Attack consisted of Molly Goodman, Hattie Langdon, Bryar Roten, Kelbey Windish, Auti Powers, Maggie Sexton, Taryn Kilby, Eden Firebaugh, Madison Mash and Emmie Jones. Coaches were Heather Windish and Kristi Powers.
Huskies, the runner ups, had players Peyton Osborne, Adelyn Armentrout, Cianna Graham, Peyton Grubb, Destiny Rominger, Piper Formwalt, Ellie Lemly, Ainsley Smith, Baylee Barker and Norah Howell. Coaches were Tiffany Grubb, Courtney Barker and ACHS Huskies Emmi Cheek and Paige Overcash.
To learn more about the Parks and Recreation athletic leagues, visit www.asheparks.com/athletics.
