Squire Pruitt, 98, of Jefferson, N.C., gained his angels wings January 10, 2021. He was born November 16, 1922 to parents Roanza and Minerva Pruitt. He was one of 14 children.
He married Edna Eastridge, of Creston, and together they had three children. An infant son Hubert, a daughter Phyllis and a son, Odie. They devoted their lives to their children, their grandchildren and the families they made.
As a gifted carpenter and craftsman, he was famous for the old-fashioned rocking chairs he made by hand. You can see them in and around Ashe County and as far away as Alaska, Canada, and California. You can also see one in the Governors Mansion. He was gifted by God with his talent with wood and he sharpened these skills as a young man while working as a chair designer at Phoenix Chair and as one of the first employees at Broyhill Furniture in West Jefferson.
Also in his younger years he was a sought-after fiddle player. He taught himself how to play the fiddle and played with several small bands at dances and other places. He loved most all country music, but he especially loved bluegrass gospel music.
He was of the Baptist faith and was a founding member of Mt. Jefferson Baptist Church, listened to WKSK on his radio daily, and enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 11 of his siblings, and his infant son, daughter and son.
He is survived by grandchildren Kieth Greer, Tony (Diane) Phillips, Darren (Emily) Pruitt, and Shelley Phillips. He is also survived by great grandchildren Joe (Krista) Greer, Madison (Garrett) Phillips Darsey, Hannah Greer, Grace Pruitt and Claire Pruitt. Plus great great grandchildren Joey, Desiree, and Dakota Greer. Two sisters, Gretel Howell and Icel Howell, many cousins, nieces and nephews are also survived.
Per his request, there will be no services. Interment will be in Wallace Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by Badger Funeral Home.
