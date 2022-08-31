It’s always important to feel safe in your community. Thanks to the hard work by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police Department and Jefferson Police Department, citizens in the county can have some peace of mind as they go about their daily lives.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell has been the county sheriff since first being elected in 2018. Howell is an Ashe County native and grew up in Laurel Springs. He went to West Jefferson Elementary School and then to Beaver Creek High School before becoming one of the earliest classes of graduates at the newly-consolidated Ashe County High School.
Under Sheriff Howell’s leadership, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office has experienced significant growth in their community outreach programs while also adding the latest technology and safety equipment available for law enforcement officers. Currently, the ACSO employs around 115 individuals, many of which have been with the department for a decade or more.
“Our community involvement is the thing that I am most proud of. It is part of what we are about. We are kind of a family organization here. Almost every person here has one or two kids and most everyone has 10 or 15 years of experience,” Howell said during a previous interview with the Ashe Post & Times in March.
In 2020, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office received a grant that allowed for the funding of four additional deputies positions that have helped provide better coverage and protection for Ashe County citizens from all parts of the county, an area of more than 400 square miles. Each deputy also received a ballistic shield and helmet and there is now a K-9 unit on duty each shift in Ashe County 24 hours a day.
“We have upgraded our radios, we have body cams for every officer including in the detention center. We have data terminals in every single vehicle now. Our goal is 15 to 20 years from now, even after I’m gone, this stuff is getting replaced every four to five years and it’s not an issue ever again,” Howell said.
Some of the community outreach programs instituted by the department include a Deputy for the Day program for children in the county that get an opportunity to learn about the numerous jobs and duties of officers and staff at the ACSO. There is also the Christmas with Cops program that provides Christmas gifts to children in the community, and Operation Medicine Drop for people in the county to drop off unused prescription drugs to keep them from children.
How to get in touch with local law enforcement agencies:
Ashe County Sheriff’s Office
140 Government Circle
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-5633
West Jefferson Police Department
1 S. Jefferson Avenue
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-9410
Jefferson Police Department
213 E. Main Street
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-5529
