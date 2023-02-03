Valentine’s Day is known for flowers, chocolates, dinners, cards, and poems. It is a heavily marketed day that many people enjoy celebrating. In contrast, it can cause those without a significant other to feel some strong emotions.
This can be especially true for people in recovery who have focused on sobriety and not relationships. It may feel that Valentine’s Day places an expectation to have a significant other, and if you do not, you’re lonely.
Some emotions that could arise include guilt, sadness, depression, anxiety, and anger. Not healthily managing these emotions can lead to relapse.
Fortunately, there are practical methods and tips to help anyone maintain sobriety post-holiday season. In addition, if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, it is critical to get help. Addictions become worse with time.
“It can often be a combination of negative emotions and loneliness that can lead to relapse,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org. “If you know Valentine’s Day will cause these feelings, it is a good idea to have support in place.”
Initially, it is vital to identify stressors and triggers. Someone who is feeling upset on Valentine’s Day may become hyper-focused on their love life. However, it could be other stressors, such as work responsibilities, family stressors, health issues, or financial obligations.
In addition, a particular situation or group of people could place a person on edge. In that case, that individual has every right to avoid it or them. Overall, identifying these triggers or stressors early on prevents relapse.
Another good tip involves countering the culture. For example, many people create their own traditions with their kids, family, or friends. The day can be used as an opportunity to celebrate other forms of love.
In addition, it can be a good idea to stay unplugged from social media for a couple of days. Unless the sight of couples together, confessions of love or long diatribes of love lost are enjoyable, by all means, stay connected.
Unplugging from social media provides a better opportunity to stay distracted with things that contribute to sobriety, short-term goals, and physical and mental health.
Avoid staying at home alone and meet up with sober friends or family or attend recovery meetings. If you feel exceptionally comfortable, take yourself out for dinner and a movie. This is especially important if being alone is a significant stressor in life.
Finally, have a good support system in place, which is an important part of addiction recovery no matter the occasion. Spend time with other sober people, and touch base with a recovering meeting or life coach.
Overall, it is up to the individual to keep themselves safe and healthy. Valentine’s Day does not have to be a major upset. Enjoy the time with loved ones and friends and surround yourself with those who support recovery.
Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for over a decade. Her primary focus is to reach out to the community and spread awareness. She does this to educate others about the dangers of drug use and to help prevent individuals from using drugs.
