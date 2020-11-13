Susan Louise Blevins, 38 of Crumpler, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.
Miss Blevins was born on August 2, 1982 in Watauga County to J.D. and Janie Miller Blevins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charlie and Ottie Blevins and maternal grandparents, Barney and Sally Miller.
Miss Blevins loved church and attended Healing Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the beach and working jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her parents, J.D. and Janie Miller Blevins.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Kevin Jones.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
The family respectfully requested no food please. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Healing Springs Baptist Church in care of Janet Phipps.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Miss Blevins' arrangements.
