The Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe County Little Theatre presents the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of the Snow Queen at the Ashe Civic Center. Performances are Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Journey with fun-loving Hobgoblins to the “land of colored ice” as they tell the tale of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend. You may find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer, and snow chickens when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students perform an original musical adaptation of The Snow Queen.
The local cast includes: Sunny Beck, Sarah Brandt, Conner Braun, Sam Clawson, Teegan Cox, Alicia Deardorff, Daryl Deardorff, Kaylee Ellison, Delia Gambill, Kinley Greene, Tobiana Greene, Malorie Harless, Ella Hagy, Mia Hodges, Claire Houck, Jesiann Houck, Keaton Houck, Haley Jordan, Lilly Jordan, Piper Kitson, Hanna Lasseter, Ethan Lea, Dalton Nethery, Avery Phillips, Quinn Phillips, Sophia Roten, Ren Sheherd, Marcus Travis, Teddy Travis, Eli Tooley, Ian Wallace, Lily Walker, Ginny White and Rex White.
This original musical production is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and this is the 24th year that MCT has been in Ashe County. Tickets are $15 adults and $5 for students will be available at the door an hour before the performances. To purchase in advance please call (336) 846-2787.
For more information, email info@ashecountyarts.orgs or call (336) 846-2787.
