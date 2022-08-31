Ashe County has become known as “the coolest corner” of North Carolina. With an array of popular destinations, entertainment, shopping and an all encompassing mountain area, the county has its communities to thank for the nickname.
Ashe County, named for Samuel Ashe, a Revolutionary War patriot, governor of North Carolina and superior court judge, covers 427 square miles. The county seat, Jefferson, was established in 1799.
More about the communities and places that make up Ashe County is found below:
Creston
This scenic and rural community lies on the border of Tennessee. Located in the northwestern corner of the county, Creston offers an incredible drive through the mountainous area.
It is home to the Riverview Community Center, located off of N.C. 88 West and to festivals and other events all year long. Worth’s Chapel at Creston United Methodist Church is located in Creston and was listed as a National Historic Building in 2005.
The chapel was built about 1902. The interior of the chapel is finished, in part, with American chestnut wood, harvested before the blight reached the northwestern mountains of North Carolina.
Fleetwood
Fleetwood is located just in-between West Jefferson and Deep Gap and connects Ashe County to Watauga County. It is the home to great community gatherings at the Fleetwood Community Center and the local volunteer fire department. With the recently expanded US Highway 221, the drive through Fleetwood captures a large amount of Ashe County’s beauty.
On your way to and from the busy towns of Boone and West Jefferson, stop by to look at local crafts, antiques and civic pride in Fleetwood.
Glendale Springs
Home of the breathtaking and awe-inspiring fresco painting by Ben Long at Holy Trinity Episcopalian Church, Glendale Springs has become revered for its budding arts scene.
Its proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway, access to both Wilkes County and Laurel Springs and breathtaking mountain views, the community has become a must for anyone visiting Ashe County.
Grassy Creek
Just south of the North Carolina-Virginia border, Grassy Creek is a tightly knit community that is dotted with smiling faces and countless rows of Fraser fir Christmas trees.
Check out the sights around the nationally renowned New River, where you will also find the River House Country Inn and Restaurant for delectable dinners.
Jefferson
A rich history, dating from 1799, lies in the picturesque town of Jefferson.
Jefferson was founded prior to its counterpart, West Jefferson, and stood at the base of Mount Jefferson. The town was first known as Jeffersonton, but then became Jefferson, and was one of the first towns in the nation to bear the name of U.S. founding father Thomas Jefferson.
The town is the county seat of Ashe and is home to the new courthouse, as well as the historic 1904 Courthouse.
The Museum of Ashe County History is located in Jefferson and can be found in the 1904 Courthouse. The museum, through items collected and on display, offers a look at who the citizens of the county are, where they came from, how they got to the town, what did they do on the way and where they go next.
Ashe County Park and Foster Tyson Park are also located in Jefferson, the former of which hosts a nationally celebrated disc golf course.
Lansing
Whether you’re looking for a town reminiscent of the past or a town that offers whispers of tomorrow, the small, friendly town of Lansing beckons to travelers from near and far to visit and relax, while browsing its shops, trying some home cooking and tasting some locally made wine.
The town, in the northwestern section of Ashe County, is 20 minutes from Jefferson and West Jefferson and only 45 minutes from Boone. Travelers can arrive in the town in less than an hour from Abingdon, Va., or Mountain City, Tenn.
Several businesses line the street of downtown Lansing and it is also the home to the newly established Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts, located in the old schoolhouse just outside of the downtown area.
Home-cooked meals can be found at Country House Restaurant, while pizza, sandwiches and salads, along with specialty teas and fresh roasted coffee, are available at Pie on the Mountain. If you’re looking for a good book to read and a soothing cup of coffee, visit Old Orchard Creek General Store, established in 2021. Finally, if you need the refreshing taste of homemade hard cider, visit Molley Chomper, where an array of ciders can be found.
The first post office in the town was established in 1882 and served a rural community, made up of a village and outlying farms until the railroad made its appearance, according to www.lansingnc.com.
The economy and population began to take off by 1914 as the Norfolk and Western Railroad, better known as the Virginia Creeper, came to town.
A big commodity for area residents was iron ore mined from the mountains. The railroad served as an avenue to transport the ore to markets in Richmond, Va., and Pittsburgh, Pa.
During its history, Lansing had a cheese plant, clothing store, coffin shop, doctor’s office, bank and a restaurant, according to the town’s website. The cheese plant allowed area farmers to bring their goods to sale instead of having to travel into West Jefferson. The town was chartered and incorporated in 1928.
Lansing faced two devastating fires in the 1930s and ’40s and faced Hurricane Hugo later that century. Despite these setbacks, the town continued to flourish and expand.
The Works Progress Administration built the Lansing High School in 1941, using local granite stone. The school still stands today. The scenic Virginia Creeper biking trail is available to visitors, as is the town’s park.
For more information about Lansing, visit www.explorelansingnc.com.
Laurel Springs
Another border community, Laurel Springs prides itself with small town charm and beauty that entices motorists from the Blue Ridge Parkway for a quick bite to eat before continuing their adventure on the scenic byway.
Although it touches Wilkes, Alleghany and Ashe counties, Laurel Springs is never more than a 30-minute drive from the listed county seats. Also, be sure to stop by the Thistle Meadow Winery for individualized tours of a family-owned wine business.
West Jefferson
Known as the most popular and heart of the county, West Jefferson makes its mark on the High Country as a destination for locals, as well as visitors. Its downtown arts district along with a variety of shops, restaurants and beautiful scenery, it’s hard to bypass the town.
The town was built around the Virginia-Carolina Railroad depot during the early 1900s. According to the town’s history, the first ownership of the valley now known as West Jefferson began in 1779 when N.C. Gov. Richard Caswell granted 320 acres to Col. Ben Cleveland, who battled the British at King’s Mountain.
More than a century later, the West Jefferson Land Company surveyed the new town and fixed its limits as a square one-half mile north, south, east and west of the Virginia-Carolina Depot. The town was chartered in 1915.
The town’s initial growth came through the railroad, but early development was also spurred by the opening of the First National Bank of West Jefferson in 1915. The bank’s branch office, built in 1962, is now home to West Jefferson Town Hall.
West Jefferson is home to many varieties of artwork, from paintings and photographs to sculptures and quilted items. More information about the area’s art district can be found at the Ashe Arts Center, located at 303 School Ave., just off of East Main Street.
The center is home to the Ashe County Arts Council, which sponsors a variety of community programming and exhibits throughout the year.
A popular spot in the town is the Ashe County Cheese Plant where visitors can see cheese made and go across the street to the Ashe County Cheese Store to purchase a variety of cheeses, from cheddar to pepper jack and the celebrated cheese curds. Old-fashioned snacks and candies and locally made wines can also be purchased at the store. The cheese plant is open year-round and located at 106 E. Main St. in West Jefferson.
Just outside West Jefferson, in the Beaver Creek community, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church can be found. The church is the location for a fresco of Jesus on the cross by renowned artist Ben Long. A painting of Madonna with child also hangs on the sanctuary wall.
Local eateries and cafes offer all sorts of tasty treats, coffee, spirits and more, from one end of the town to the other.
For more information, visit www.visitwestjefferson.org.
