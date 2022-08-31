Mount Jefferson, the heart of Ashe County, has been a popular attraction to both locals and tourists over the years. The mountain towers above both West Jefferson and Jefferson and stands at 4,683 feet above sea level and around 1,600 above the surrounding area.
Estimated to be older than 300 million years old, the mountain has a rich history. Mount Jefferson is named after Thomas Jefferson and his father, Peter, who owned land in the area and surveyed the nearby North Carolina-Virginia border in 1749; and in the past a 5,000-year old Kirk Corner Notch spear point has been was found on the mountain, revealing the region’s Native American history. In the 1930s, people took an interest in creating widespread access to the mountain. Mount Jefferson State Park had its beginnings when the Works Progress Administration constructed a road of little more than two miles to the summit of Mount Jefferson.
In 1956, the mountain was designated as a North Carolina State Park and has become a prime location for hiking, site-seeing, picnicking and a number of events.
Mount Jefferson lies along the drainage divide between the north and south forks of the New River—one of the oldest rivers in North America and in the world. This drainage system had an important influence on the size and shape of the mountain.
A paved road winds up the mountain, giving visitors access to six hiking trails, the moderate Lost Province, Rhododendron Spur and Track Trails and the strenuous Mountain Ridge and Summit trails, picnic areas and a variety of overlooks where one can glimpse a birds-eye-view of the surrounding area. From the mountain’s top, guests can enjoy beautiful vistas as they gaze across the High Country and into nearby states.
Currently the mountain is home to more than 750 different species of plants, such as Dutchman’s pipevine, pink lady slipper, rhododendron and mountain laurel, as well as a variety of wildlife ranging from Southern flying squirrel, Virginia opossum, deer and red fox. Plant and animal checklists are available at the park office, located at the entrance to the area.
Aside from visitors looking to enjoy the mountain’s natural charms, the Mount Jefferson State Natural Area has been a location for people looking to test themselves physically. Each year during the Blue Ridge Brutal — a long distance bike race — cyclists have the option of competing in the Mount Jefferson Assault. This 3.4 mile challenges riders to peddle to the summit of Mount Jefferson State Recreation Area, at an elevation gain of nearly 1,476 feet.
In the past, the recreation area has also hosted a downhill skateboard race, in which riders will reach speeds of more than 50 miles per hour as they race each other down two miles of pavement.
The state park is located at 1481 Mount Jefferson State Park Road outside West Jefferson. For more information about the park visit www.ncparks.gov/mount-jefferson-state-natural-area/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.