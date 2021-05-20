WEST JEFFERSON — Located in the heart of downtown West Jefferson sits a quaint store filled with an array of spices, tea, salts, sugars and all you need to master the art of tea.
The Spice & Tea Exchange has been open since just a week before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, something owner Andy Barth said was a setback in both business and their special ribbon cutting with the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
After their opening in March, they closed back down for six weeks until the quarantine period had ended. Barth said a slowdown in business took place at the beginning, but once things began to open up, he’d seen an astonishing turn out in both the West Jefferson store and the Blowing Rock location, which he and his wife own as well.
“Out of seven years in Blowing Rock, last year we saw our best business year yet,” said Barth. With the all encompassing store he and his wife have built, it’s difficult for customers to not follow the aromas and head inside.
The store includes a highlight wall filled with the Spice & Tea Exchange’s custom blends. These include seasonings and spices that can create the perfect dish for any occasion. Blends include; the Tuscany Blend, the Kickin’ Garlic Salt Spice Blend, the Carolina BBQ Rub, the Chai-Mazing Spice Blend, the Espresso Steak Rub and more.
Another feature of the store is their tea wall accompanied by a tea bar where customers can get any tea of their choice to go, hot or iced. The teas that are carried include rooibos, herbal, white, matcha, green, oolong and pu-erh. In these categories, teas range from Peach on the Beach, ROY G. BIV, Apricot Ginger, Copacabana Mate, Fireside Spice and many more. The employees in the store are also there to help in picking out a tea for any specific needs like sickness, depression and caffeine fixes.
Along with the two walls are the salt, sugar, pepper and spice walls. Everything in the store is bagged personally by the employees.
The store also includes tea infusers, mugs, water bottles, cook books, pastas, kitchen utensils, candles and gifts.
“This store has twice as much room compared to our Blowing Rock location, so it helps us be able to carry more products,” said Barth. “We’re also hoping to hold some tea classes in the future.”
Employee Ciara Rash specializes in creating her own teas and teaching others how to appreciate the art as she does.
“Hopefully we can begin tea classes around June, depending on the current mandates,” said Rash. “There will be a scientific tea class where I break down the science and chemistry and history of tea and then there will be an etiquette class where I’ll teach culture from all over the world including Japanese, European and American. Another will be just a regular tea get together so I can teach how to properly serve tea in a less formal way.”
The Spice & Tea Exchange is located at 12 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson. Current hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
For more information on the store and its products, visit www.spiceandtea.com or call (336) 846-8327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.