Ashe County Amateur Radio Club members, town officials and other chamber members gathered in March 2022 for a ribbon-cutting event welcoming the radio club as the newest members of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
Barks & Co., opened in April of 2022, offers a variety of treats, toys and goodies for any dog.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Catherine Steele, along with Chamber of Commerce members, volunteers, friends and staff, cuts the ribbon for her new shuttle service, CC Rydes, established in June of 2022.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Lyndy Phillips cuts the ribbon for Lyndy’s Magic Parlor along with Chamber Director Kitty Honeycutt as well as Chamber community members.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Photo by Nathan Ham
Madison Weaver, along with family, friends, co-workers and members of the Chamber, cuts the ribbon for her new store.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both old and new businesses have been thriving in Ashe County. The mountainous area has become a hot spot for new businesses of all sorts, ranging from shuttle services and coffee shops to boutiques and restaurants.
The following is a list of local businesses that have opened from August 2021 to August 2022, as provided by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
