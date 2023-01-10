BLOWING ROCK — Do you love to sing, dance, act, or have theater tech skills? Have you ever wanted to be a real, live Cowboy? Or to sing and dance to entertain families in a Wild West setting? Mark your calendar — Saturday, Jan. 21 or Sunday, Jan. 22 – the Tweetsie Railroad Wild West theme park is hosting local auditions and interviews for the 2023 season.
Our Live Entertainment Shows feature the music of various genres and styles. We are seeking singers, dancers, actors, equestrians, and magicians to become a part of North Carolina’s first theme park. Tweetsie Railroad provides steady work, competitive pay, unique benefits, and valuable experience.
Interested? Email shows@tweetsie.com to set up an audition appointment. Audition r may include a monologue (one minute or less), accompanied song (12–24 bars; no a cappella singing), and dance and/or movement skills. Applicants must be 16 years or older to audition.
If you are unable to attend the auditions, submit a video audition via a YouTube link or in .wma or .mp4 format to: shows@tweetsie.com. The video should include a monologue (one minute or less), an accompanied song (12-24 bars; no a cappella signing), and video clips from a show that demonstrates your dance and/or movement skills.
About Tweetsie Railroad
Tweetsie Railroad will be open weekends starting April 8, and five days a week from May 29 – Aug. 13 before returning to the weekend schedule from September through Oct. 29. Open Memorial Day Monday, July 4th, and Labor Day Monday. The park’s regular hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and nightly during Ghost Train®. Daytime admission is $60 for adults and $40 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are always admitted free.
Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2023 Tweetsie Railroad season visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874)
