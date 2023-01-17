BOONE — Vicious Biscuit will open its doors for customers on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Starting with a home-chef and his wife hosting a pop-up catering gig in Charleston, South Carolina, Vicious Biscuit has made a name in the South over the past four years. Opening its first location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in December of 2018, the reimagined brunch spot is spreading across the South.
Vicious Biscuit’s sixth location will take over the old IHOP location at 702 Blowing Rock Road Suite 1 in Boone.
Vicious Biscuit Chief Financial Officer Mike Ball said he took a “leap of faith” in leaving his position with Chick-fil-A to help franchise a new restaurant, which he was ultimately excited to do. He said Vicious Biscuit is an “electric concept with great, foodie driven comfort food with beautiful, plate presentations and fresh squeezed OJ” that is redefining brunch.
Ball said the core of the business are the biscuits. He said their large, oversized and scratch-made biscuits make for a great base of photogenic sandwiches.
“First thing (guests) do is they pop out their phones and take pictures of their plates,” Ball said.
Ball said everything is cooked to order and can be personalized and he recommends bringing an appetite or guests will be needing a to-go box, which they also offer.
“We are in the people business,” Ball said. “A lot of people think that it’s the food business. It’s really not. It’s just the vessel that connect us. We are there to provide a really engaging experience for our internal guests, which is our team, and our external guests. It’s whatever we can do to make their day great and add value on both sides of the counter.”
Ball said that Vicious Biscuit puts their team “above and beyond” anything else and are firm believers that employees need to be treated with respect and kindness to feel empowered to do their jobs to the best of their abilities. He said even in the difficult staffing climate over the past two years, their locations have seen a thriving and sustainable team.
“It can be a very unforgiving industry without the right leadership and structure, so we’re trying to change the narrative of the industry and offer a great spot for people that are still passionate about hospitality,” Ball said.
Despite being a franchise, Ball said the organization tries to maintain strong community ties by supporting local fundraising efforts. He said Vicious Biscuit does not currently have an overarching philanthropy as of yet, but support local first responders, teachers, nurses and schools in the community of each of their locations.
For more information, visit www.viciousbiscuit.com.
