Mr. Warren G. Campbell, 69, of Warrensville, passed away Monday night, January 18, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.
A private graveside service will be held at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the the Rev. Clayton Handy officiating with military rites.
Mr. Campbell was born in Ashe County on April 25, 1951 to the late James Walter (better known as “Peanut”) and Eda Mae Elliott Campbell. He served in the United States Marines. Warren retired from Ashe County School System, where he worked in the maintenance department. He was a loving father and grandfather; he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Shepherd Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by a son, Christopher Campbell, of Asheville; a daughter, Heather Hutchens and husband, Tim, of North Wilkesboro; a granddaughter, Patty Hutchens of North Wilkesboro; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food or flowers, memorials may be made to VFW for transportation for veterans, 446 Ashe Park Road, Jefferson, NC 28640.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
