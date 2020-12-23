The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Dec. 8
Papa Joe's, located at 8062 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Papa Joe's received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Timberlake Restaurant, located at 500 North Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. the restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a two-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Timberlake Restaurant received a 94 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 9
Cove Creek School cafeteria, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received an "A" grade and a final score of 100. Cove Creek School Cafeteria received a 99 in each of its previous two inspections.
Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces.
Mabel School lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Mabel School lunchroom received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Medical Center Cafe, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and designated areas of use requirements. Watauga Medical Center Cafe received a 97.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 14
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper pest prevention, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. China Wok received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Center in Boone, received a "B" grade and a final score of 83.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and prevention, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a two-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Dos Amigos received a 90 in each of its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7922, located at 159 Old East King St. in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Speedway 7922 received a 99 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for not having enough thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunrise Grill received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 15
Mabel After School, located at 404 Mabelschool Road in Zionville, received 17 demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for improperly stored medications, six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products, three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products and two demerit points for unmaintained equipment. Mabel After School received five and 23 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
