Amanda Jane Elledge Smith, 84, born 22 March 1938 in the Mulberry Community of Wilkes Co. NC, died a natural death 26 April, 2022 in the Brunswick Co. Novant Hospital, Supply, NC.
She was the second child of four children and daughter of James Paul and Helen (Wood) Elledge. She married Larry Eugene Smith on 31 August 1957 in the Baptist Home Church in the Mulberry Community. They were high school sweethearts who were to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary in August of this year. They had three children, Timothy Glynn, Paul Marham Mark and Leslie Patricia Smith.
Amanda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with three great-granddaughters. She was an accomplished watercolor, oils artist and pianist. Most of her life was spent raising their three children and seeing to the needs of her family. Tragically their middle child, Mark suffered a head injury in an automobile accident 8 May 1983 which left him a quadriplegic unable to speak. She and Larry took care of him in their home for just over 28 years until his death on 8 June 2011. We purchased the Glendale Springs Inn and Restaurant in May 1995. She managed the restoration and operation of the Inn until its sale in the Fall of 2017. She touched many peoples live in this endeavor.
She traveled extensively over the years to Mexico, Norway, Germany, Holland, France, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, England, Scotland, Ireland, and Hawaii, as well as throughout the other US States. These travels exposed her to many different cultures and broadened her knowledge of other people. She and Larry moved from their home on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Glendale Springs Community of Ashe County, NC at the end of 2018 to their coastal home in Sunset Harbor near Southport, NC.
Her heritage ran deep in Wilkes County. The Elledges came to the area from Baltimore County, NC in the late 1700s before the formation of the county; having been in Maryland as early as 1699. Her paternal grandparents were Thomas Clingman and Amanda (McGrady) Elledge and her maternal grandparents, Robert Cornelius, and Molly Oma (Shepherd) Wood, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Eugene Smith, of the home; son, Timothy Glynn (Susan J. Ashman-Smith) and their two children, Heather Christine of Asheville, NC and Noah Zachery Smith of Denver Co; daughter, Leslie Patricia (Mark Alexander Sorrells) of Fayetteville, NC and their two children, Amanda Elizabeth Sorrels of Raleigh, NC and Medford Leatherwood Sorrells (Courtney Elizabeth Scruggs) of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren Peyton Elizabeth; Alexandria Paige and Winifred Virginia; sisters Molly Ann Dunn; Helen Katrina Swinson and Jo Retta Cash as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to be conducted by Reins-Sturdivant will be held Saturday, 7 May 2022 at 11:00 am at the Baptist Home Church with the Rev. David Jones and Rev. John Elledge, in charge.
Burial will follow in Mountlawn Memorial Park, North Wilkesboro, NC beside her son, Paul Markham Mark. The family will receive friends on hour before the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Ruby Pardue Blackburn Adult Day Care Center at P.O. Box 984, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
